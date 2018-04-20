Louisiana Legislature: CABL says House budget is unrealistic, untenable

The Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) has released the following statement in relationship to the Louisiana House of Representatives, led by Republicans, passing a budget that makes major cuts to Louisiana higher education and healthcare. The budget is consistent with the party's philosophy to spend no more than is anticipated and to not raise taxes. Here is the statement:

It is unfortunate that the Legislature is going through the exercise it is – debating, and in the case of the House, passing a budget that is by any measure unrealistic and totally untenable. But it does tell us some things we need to pay attention to.



Some of the rhetoric coming out of the Capitol for the last several months suggested the coming fiscal cliff wasn’t really that big of a deal. Without exactly saying it outright, some lawmakers implied that we didn’t need to replace the temporary revenues that will soon be falling off the books and that somehow we could make things work with further budget cuts.



Well, the budget passed by the House tells us pretty clearly that isn’t true. It cuts TOPS by 20-percent and basically decimates the public/private hospital partnerships that provide health care to the indigent. In the process, it also kills the medical schools we need to educate future doctors. We can’t do that.