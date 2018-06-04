Tic Toc! Louisiana budget clock tolls if legislature, Edwards don't fix cliff

Roughly nine hours to go. When the clock strikes 12 midnight tonight, despite commonly-held belief, the princess won’t turn into a rag. But, if the Louisiana legislature and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards do not resolve their differences, the bells would have tolled and the Louisiana legislative session will have collapsed again over the issue of the budget. Some call this process, fixing the fiscal cliff.

On Sunday night, the Senate approved a budget it considers to be a compromise which would raise the sales tax to 4.5 cents instead of the five pennies which was ushered in during the 2016 special session to deal with a substantial budget gap Edwards encountered when he first took over the governor’s mansion from Bobby Jindal.

This morning, the Republicans in the House of Representatives decided to stick to the 1/3 of a penny increase, making the sales tax 4.33 cents instead of 4.5 cents approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Edwards has wanted $648 million in increased revenue which would have fully balanced the budget for this upcoming year. However, his options are limited and with the Democrats operating as a minority in both houses of the legislature, a silver slipper of a 4.5 cent compromise could be left on the legislative floor.

Louisiana starts a new fiscal year July 1.

Below is a fact sheet from the Louisiana Governor’s office. Also, below are legislative tweets

On Sunday, the Louisiana Senate approved a budget compromise that passed with strong, bipartisan support. The measure was approved by a vote of 38-1. This fiscally responsible plan funds critical priorities across the state, reduces the tax burden on the people of Louisiana by over $500 million and makes strategic spending cuts of more than $200 million.