Pinsonat: Louisiana voters disbelieve Edwards warning--fiscal sky falling

Governor John Bel Edwards and his administration claims that the state needs to raise the sales tax to 4.5 cents this legislative session beginning Monday. If the legislature, particularly the House do not produce enough votes to hit that supermajority needed to raise taxes, Edwards and others are claiming that fiscal hell will break loose. They claim that University kids and parents will have to fork over 30 percent of the TOPS scholarship plus the colleges would be in the hole close to over 100 million dollars. They claim that homes for the aged will close, food stamps disappear, 10,000 non-violent criminals will hit the streets.

According to pollster and political analyst, the folks that matter, the voting public, don’t care. They are disbelievers. They don’t believe, based upon history, the sky will fall at all.

Below is part 1 of the interview I did earlier today with Pinsonat which was conducted via Facebook and Twitter Live.

Bernie Pinsonat: Fiscal Session Legislative Session 3 for 2018 Interview with Bernie Pinsonat

SABLUDOWSKY: Do you have any hope that maybe we might finalize a budget with revenues?

PINSONAT:Well we have a, we have a budget the governor signed it, you're correct on the other the other part of it is the revenue to fund it, and this will be the third special session at the governor and legislators have attempted to come up with something would be accepted acceptable to both. You could almost say that acceptable to the House of Representative because the Senate probably go along with the-- no, the Senate would not go along with the governor I don't thinkon income tax, actually.

The only available revenue and you fill it to tax on certain businesses and of course sales tax on everyone I mean clean pennies and all those other things about some certain services that are exempted but the fight now is about whether we have a half a penny or a third of a penny. Which isn't a lot of money but for some reason it may not be a lot of money but it is a big politically. Fight for a small amount of money, it's more to do with who wins versus who's right and who's wrong-- that's where we find ourselves and that's why we're having our third special session.

And the other backdrop is even is the public, where are they, since this is about 10 or 10 years now 11 years with Louisiana's involved in crises management related to budgets? Who we're gonna cut? Skies falling and all other stuff, the backdrop these types of-- but people around the Capitol and much more concerned about what's happening people out in-- just let that engage, you can have all the secretaries of departments get on radio and TV and say horrible things are gonna happen but but I'm pretty clue in to--unless you're affected through the end unless you're affected directly by government, the average person out there just doesn't buy into all of the rhetoric about the skies falling.

So that's one of the reasons that most of the legislature are fighting raising more revenue and they're not worried about getting beat for reelection, that's just not going to happen. So we have our impasse and that impasse in use into a third special session

SABLUDOWSKY: What I hear you saying is this-- that, that the the voters of Louisiana, unless they are somehow tied to government, they they don't feel like there would be any impact and so therefore they do not want to raise any taxes

PINSONAT: Well the bigger problem, the bigger problem is this, that this has been going on for what 10 years and skies falling and all these dastardly horrible things are going to happen into us if we don't give more come up with more revenue and we did come up with more revenues--a billion, what, a billion whatever it was-- then we started this year, last year, got to have to have this and that-- now we're down to really collect fees plus in taxes, we really don't need that much now, so how much do we really need?

And, if you the average voter, I mean first of all you're not going to pay attention to most it's too complicated because we three years ago were raised a $1.3 billion or wherever it was and then we came back and started having surpluses and we're at 640 million and started out the year with a billion dollar budget hole-- the fiscal cliff changes almost weekly and monthly and how does anybody really think that the public can follow this stuff and be that concerned about it since nothing has happened in ten years?

The universities have been cut but I don't find that many people that are not concerned about it. We can see here and say that's horrible and other states aren't doing this, but this is Louisiana and somebody hasn't figured out how to sell the voters on getting them engaged and wanting them to fix problems that takes revenues for us, so we're not doing a very good job of selling it, and with conflict for the democratic governor and a Republican legislature, why wouldn't we, why would, why wouldn't the public be skeptical.