2 Baton Rouge area, 5 New Orleans area legislators get perfect LABI scores

For the greater New Orleans region, Sen. Conrad Appel (R-Metairie) and Reps. Patrick Connick (R-Marrero), Raymond Garofalo (R-Chalmette), Kirk Talbot (R-River Ridge), and Polly Thomas (R-Metairie) were named “Most Valuable Policymaker” (MVP) for earning a perfect score on major legislation that affected the state’s economy. Reps. Stephanie Hilferty (R-Metairie), Cameron Henry (R-Metairie) and Julie Stokes (R-Kenner) were named “LABI All-Stars” for scoring 90 percent or higher on legislation selected for analysis. Rep. Joseph Marino (I-Gretna) was given a “LABI Honorable Mention” for scoring 80 percent or higher on bills selected for the Scorecard analysis.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) released the 20th edition of its Legislative Scorecard highlighting the leaders who voted for a solid foundation of policies that promote economic growth and job creation across the Pelican State.

(press release--Louisiana Association of Business and Industry)



For the Bayou Region, Reps. Beryl Amedee (R-Houma) and Tanner Magee (R-Houma) were named “Most Valuable Policymakers” (MVPs) for earning perfect scores on major legislation that affected the state’s economy. Sen. Bret Allain (R-Franklin) and Rep. Jerome Zeringue (R-Houma) were given “LABI Honorable Mentions” for scoring 80 percent or higher on bills selected for the Scorecard analysis.



This year’s Scorecard details the votes taken on 27 measures that would affect the state’s economy, employers and business climate. The report gives Louisiana residents an inside look at what happens in Baton Rouge and provides them with the information necessary to make informed decisions at the polls.



“Some may find the legislation prioritized in our Scorecard surprising, given the overwhelming focus solely on the fiscal cliff narrative during the marathon of sessions this year,” said Stephen Waguespack, LABI president and CEO. “We were promoting a broader pro-growth agenda and remain focused on long-term solutions to our problems rather than short-term Band-Aids. Yet the issues our team tackled at the Legislature have one thing in common: they profoundly impact the ability of Louisiana employers to create jobs.”