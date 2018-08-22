Louisiana High Auto Rates Task Force holds first meeting

On Tuesday, August 21, the Louisiana High Auto Rates Task Force held its first meeting at the Department of Insurance. The newly appointed task force was formed to look into high auto insurance rates in the State of Louisiana and make recommendations to the legislature for actions to lower rates. The 2018 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature passed a House Concurrent Resolution (HCR 47) and Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR 55) urging and requesting the Louisiana Department of Insurance to assemble a task force to address the high cost of auto insurance during the 2018 Regular Session.

“High auto insurance rates have plagued Louisiana families for years, and while we’ve come up with some band-aids, we haven’t seen any silver bullet solutions,” said Insurance Commissioner Donelon. “I’m hopeful that recommendations made by this task force will be successful where previous efforts have failed.”

“The cost of auto insurance can be a heavy burden for families that are already struggling,” said Representative Kirk Talbot, task force Chairman. “We owe it to Louisiana citizens to try to make insurance in this state affordable.”