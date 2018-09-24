Webinar: Allee Bautsch Grunewald, top Louisiana, national campaign fundraiser

On Wednesday, September 26, from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, one of the best political fundraisers in the state and in the nation, Alexander, “Allee Bautsch”, will discuss these and other issues in the next Bayoubuzz ElectionsWin.com webinar.

What is the role of a political campaign fundraiser? How does one become one in the first place? What are the necessary skillsets? How does one locate the keys to fundraising and election-winning success?

Allee Bautsch is very well-known in the Louisiana political world. She managed a congressional office in Washington DC and then was named the Finance Director for Bobby Jindal's Gubernatorial Campaign and has helped the former Governor in his fundraising efforts.

She is a native New Orleanian, attended American University and graduated with a Bachelor's in Political Science and International Relations.

She launched Louisiana-based Bautsch Group in 2007. As stated on her website, “The Firm Specializes in implementing fundraising strategies to State and National campaigns. With years of experience, Alexandra has earned a reputation as the top fundraiser in Louisiana and one of most sought after Republican fundraisers in the country.”

Fundraising is considered to be the lifeblood of a political election, given the fact, after all, that money is the mother’s milk of politics. Very few candidates can survive without the ability to finance a campaign, whether the race is for a small local seat of government or for a major spot such as US Congress or Governor.

Get your discount today before midnight Monday September 24 (Tonight)

Watch Greg Buisson discuss media consults and election campaigns