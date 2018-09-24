Webinar: Allee Bautsch Grunewald, top Louisiana, national campaign fundraiser

Allee Bautsch is very well-known in the Louisiana political world. She managed a congressional office in Washington DC and then was named the Finance Director for Bobby Jindal's Gubernatorial Campaign and has helped the former Governor in his fundraising efforts.
She is a native New Orleanian, attended American University and graduated with a Bachelor's in Political Science and International Relations.
She launched Louisiana-based Bautsch Group in 2007. As stated on her website, “The Firm Specializes in implementing fundraising strategies to State and National campaigns. With years of experience, Alexandra has earned a reputation as the top fundraiser in Louisiana and one of most sought after Republican fundraisers in the country.”
Fundraising is considered to be the lifeblood of a political election, given the fact, after all, that money is the mother’s milk of politics. Very few candidates can survive without the ability to finance a campaign, whether the race is for a small local seat of government or for a major spot such as US Congress or Governor.
