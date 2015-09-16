  • You are here:  
Wednesday, 16 September 2015 15:29

Jay Dardenne wants to shake up Louisiana Dept. of Administration

dardenneLt. Governor Jay Dardenne, candidate for Governor,  today has called for a shakeup in the Division of Administration, in order to ensure a more efficient and effective state management and finance agency.

According to a press release issued by his campaign, Dardenne's plan would be modeled upon experiences he has encountered as Lt. Governor. 

“We will reduce the salaries of unclassified leadership positions and change a number of inefficient policies that simply are not cost effective and often penalize Louisiana businesses,” Dardenne said.

One example is the current state contract with HotelPlanners.com which receives 10 per cent commission on hotel bookings. This is penalizing local hotels and motels and makes it more expensive for employees traveling on state business.  The 10 per cent fee is coming right out of the pockets of local hotels and state agencies for a service that countless websites provide for free.

“In today’s world there is no reason to contract with a website to provide travel services.  We have repeatedly found much less expensive rooms when our staff attempts to book directly with hotels or use a different booking website.”

Additionally, Dardenne noted that it often takes months to get basic contracts approved through the Division. 

“I will make department heads more accountable and give them the flexibility to proceed on a reasonable timeline instead of waiting months for approval,” continued Dardenne.  “I have a record of streamlining government and cutting bureaucratic red tape, as Governor I’ll do the same with the Division of Administration.”

As lieutenant governor, Dardenne has saved taxpayers $250,000 a year by doing the work of secretary of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism himself and by abolishing several senior positions within the lieutenant governor’s office.

Bayoubuzz Staff
