Injured New Orleans Saints Limp Into Seattle After Loss To Tampa Bay

Monday, 03 January 2011

Ed Staton, Louisiana SportsThe banged-up Saints stubbed a big toe on Sunday, losing to Tampa Bay, 23-13, but will open the NFL playoffs with a wild-card matchup against the Seahawks at 3:30 (CT) on Saturday at Qwest Field in Seattle.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC. The Saints (11-5) are the fifth-seeded NFC club in the playoffs, while the Seahawks (7-9)) captured the fourth seed after winning the NFC West with a 16-6 win over Rams on Sunday night. The Saints can hardly complain about their first opponent in their run to the Super Bowl.

 

The Seahawks became the first division winners with a 7-9 record, but will be 0-0 in the playoffs like everyone else.

 

The Saints figured out they weren't playing for anything pretty early on Sunday afternoon with the Falcons holding a big lead over the Panthers and pulled some of their starters early in the fourth quarter, including  quarterback Drew Brees. The Falcons beat the Panthers to claim the NFC South title and the first-seed in the NFC playoffs.

 

The Buccaneers could have made the playoffs if the Giants and Packers had lost, but Green Bay won. The Bucs, the youngest team in the NFL, finished 10-6 after going 3-13 last season.

 

Brees finished 22-of-38 for 196 yards and threw a touchdown pass and an interception.  Brees' 22 completions puts his season total at 448, breaking the NFL record he set (440) he set in 2007.

 

The Saints were encouraged by Reggie Bush's 125 combined yards from scrimmage.

 

Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com
