Blabbing about the CNN GOP Presidential Debate, Who won, who lost?

So, who won the CNN Republican debate Wednesday night, held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley?

With Presidential election primary season before us, the world is blabbing about the staying power of Donald Trump, the rise of Carly Fiorina and the other candidates looking for the top spot as the country Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary election approaches.

That was the question asked and the general topic discussed during a Blab, Thursday afternoon. The Blab was conducted by former Louisiana elected official Jim Brown and by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher off Bayoubuzz.com. Participating in the blab were Twitter subscribers.

In the Blab, the participants discussed various issues such as the size of the television audience, the power of Donald Trump, Carly Fiorina’s performance, Governor Bobby Jindal, Vladamir Putin, Foreign policy, Ben Carson, the future of social media and politics (and much more).

Blab is a new online video technology that allows twitter subscribers to engage one another as other Twitter subscribers watch. It is similar to a Google Hangout or Skype.

The beauty of this video technology is the spontaneous interaction enabling blab watchers to chat with one another, have a seat (when it becomes available) to participate directly in the discussion.

Participating in the blab discussion were Stephen Sabludowsky Stephen Sabludowsky, Jim Brown , Theo Goodman, Jocelyn, Derek Fidler, Michael Darius

Watch the entire Blab discussion or click on segments below

Watch the Blab Video above. You can click on the hyperlink to watch the particular segment or simply view the entire recorded event.

