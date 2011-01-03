Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards To Be Released In January

Edwin Edwards, former Governor of Louisiana, will be released in January from Oakdale Federal prison when he will go into a federal halfway house, according to his daughter, Anna Edwards, who released a press release on Monday.

However, according to his daughter, in the press release, “During his six months of halfway house he will be subject to the rules and regulations of the Bureau of Prisons which include no contact with the press. Naturally he will abide by all rules and regulations.”

Anna Edwards also stated in the written release that “My family appreciates all the interest in and concern for my father. For the time being this is the extent of the information I can release. After his release further information will be given to the press. All accurate information that can be shared will come through me in this format.”

Edwin Edwards was convicted on racketeering charges in 2001, and was sentenced to ten years.

by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

Video from an earlier furlough