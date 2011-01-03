  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards To Be Released In January
Monday, 03 January 2011 14:08

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards To Be Released In January

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Edwin Edwards, former Governor of Louisiana, will be released in January from Oakdale Federal prison when he will go into a federal halfway house, according to his daughter, Anna Edwards, who released a press release on Monday.

However, according to his daughter, in the press release, “During his six months of halfway house he will be subject to the rules and regulations of the Bureau of Prisons which include no contact with the press.  Naturally he will abide by all rules and regulations.”

Anna Edwards also stated in the written release that “My family appreciates all the interest in and concern for my father.  For the time being this is the extent of the information I can release.  After his release further information will be given to the press.  All accurate information that can be shared will come through me in this format.”

Edwin Edwards was convicted on racketeering charges in 2001, and was sentenced to ten years.

by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

 

Video from an earlier furlough

Published in Latest Buzz
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

www.bayoubuzz.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « LED's Moret Touts Louisiana’s Economy Successes Under Governor Jindal New Orleans Saints: Peyton Talks Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bucs »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1