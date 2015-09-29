Dardenne gets Alliance for Good Government nod

The Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne has received one of the most coveted New Orleans endorsements today, the Alliance for Good Government of Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany Parishes. All four major gubernatorial candidates sought the endorsement, but only Dardenne and Senator David Vitter appeared at a candidate forum sponsored by the Alliance on September 14th.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Alliance for Good Government,” said Jay Dardenne. “They know that I’m the only candidate who can change the way Government works here in Louisiana. I’m committed to ending the Washington style partisan politics that are dividing our state and working to bring people together to find solutions to the problems facing Louisiana.”

Louisiana US Senator David Vitter, the front-runnner, in the governor's race also received major endorsement last week, the National Right To Life.