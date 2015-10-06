Dardenne under PAC fire, Vitter vouches for his conservative creds

It is difficult to watch television now-a-days without viewing one of his (or his Super PAC commercials) bombing away at his opposition. Right now, the target appears to be Jay Dardennne. A couple of weeks ago, Scott Angelle was the victim of the heavy barrage.

David Vitter might be concerned with his poll numbers recently, so, the heavy guns are blasting away.

As a result, on Monday, Jay Dardenne released the following statement regarding the latest ad by the pro-Vitter PAC, Fund for Louisiana’s Future.



“I’ve supported efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. However, there is only so much that state lawmakers can do. The illegal immigration problem falls squarely on the shoulders of the federal government and do-nothing politicians in Washington who talk and talk while our border remains unsecure.



SenatorVitter’s ineffectiveness is one of the reasons we face the current immigration crisis. During his time in Washington 3 million additional illegal immigrants have entered the United States.



SenatorVitter, one of D.C.'s most absent and certainly most ineffective Senators, has no record of his own to tout so he spends his time misconstruing mine. Vitter promises a darker future for Louisiana by dividing its people through his multimillion dollar say-anything quest to become governor."

Yesterday, Dardenne was not the only candidate to send out an email to his audience--if you want a conservative, you got one.

David Vitter, in his email claims he is the “real conservative”, so, you don’t need to look any further.

His most recent blast said, in part:

Simply put, I’m the only true conservative in the race for governor. That’s why I need your help – to keep spreading our message and fighting for our conservative values. We just put up a new TV ad and you can click below to watch.

My record is crystal clear. I’ve spent my entire career fighting for conservative values like protecting our gun rights, ending taxpayer-funded abortions, and fighting against the establishment. That’s why I’m endorsed by the National Right to Life and have an A+ rating from both the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Gun Owners of America.

Our new ad highlights some of my accomplishments like:

$1·Passing legislation to end food stamps for murderers and rapists

$1·Fighting to force Congress and Obama to live under Obamacare – with no special exemption.

$1·Passing a law to help end Common Core.

$1·Ending taxpayer perks for illegal immigrants.

$1·Fighting to end taxpayer funding for abortions.