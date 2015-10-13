That essentially was the question asked today on the weekly WGSO-Bayoubuzz Radio Google Hangout.

Is David Duke the grandfather of the Tea Party in Louisiana?

A frequent caller, "Zorro", raised the issue towards the end of Bayoubuzz’s publisher’s Stephen Sabludowsky's appearance this morning with conservative radio talk show host and co-founder of the NorthShore Tea Party, Jeff Crouere.

David Duke, the former KKK Grand Wizard and Louisiana politician, who now resides on the Northshore of Lake Pontchatrain, ran as a republican after being a democrat all of his adult life.

Crouere, has for years on his radio talk shows, repeatedly and consistently denounced Duke and his racism and anti-semitism. However, callers often try to connect the conservative-right wing to the political philosophies of Duke, of which association, Crouere always takes issue.

Crouere and Sabludowsky discuss the validity, if any, of Zorro's question, in another lively discussion which marks their Tuesday morning radio-webcasts.

Watch the short Video clip. Do you agree or disagree with the caller or with Crouere or Sabludowsky?