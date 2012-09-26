Fortune Teller Sylvia Browne eyes Louisiana, New Orleans Saints, Obama or Romney

Browne is not your Johnny-come-lately fortune teller. She has been telling the future for over fifty years, has written over 65 books and she has started her own foundation. According to Lopez, she has even worked with police officers to help them solve crimes.
While some might think the fortunes of the state, of the Saints and of the country could be “criminal”, don’t bet your bottom dollar until you hear what Sylvia Browne has to say.
SEE VIDEO OF INTERVIEW, BELOW
{jvotesystem poll=|7|}
{jvotesystem poll=|30|}
|Want more Louisiana news?
|Louisiana News
|Baton Rouge News
Signup for Our Newsletter
Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.