Wednesday, 26 September 2012 09:45

Fortune Teller Sylvia Browne eyes Louisiana, New Orleans Saints, Obama or Romney

sylvia browneWhat’s going to happen to the New Orleans Saints this year after a horrible start? Who’s going to be the next President?  What is the future of Louisiana?

Those are questions Kenny Lopez of ABC 26 WGNO posed to spiritual healer, psychic, and author Sylvia Browne who visited New Orleans for shows at Harrah's Casino.

 

 

Browne is not your Johnny-come-lately fortune teller. She has been telling the future for over fifty years, has written over 65 books and  she has started her own foundation. According to Lopez, she has even worked with police officers to help them solve crimes.

While some might think the fortunes of the state, of the Saints and of the country could be “criminal”, don’t bet your bottom dollar until you hear what Sylvia Browne has to say.

SEE VIDEO OF INTERVIEW, BELOW 

ALSO READ MORE ON abc26, WGNO

