Edwards pushes debate night, Dardenne's new videos, Fleming helps Vitter

JON BEL EDWARDS

I’ve gone head to head with my opponents in two televised debates. I’m ready to win two more -- one on Wednesday and one on Thursday. Tune in!

Wednesday: October 14, at 7 p.m. on LPB (livestream: http://bit.ly/1Gc9Mr8)

Thursday: October 15, at 6 p.m. on KTBS in Shreveport and other stations around the state (livestream: http://www.ktbs.com)

Tweet along using #PutLouisianaFirst and #lagovdebate. Tag me using @JohnBelforLA.

Show your #TeamJBE spirit and give me a boost going in to this week's debates by contributing….

JAY DARDENNE

TheDardenne for Governor Campaign is releasing a series of six videos to refute the negative ads that have been invading the homes of Louisiana families. Each video features Lt. Governor JayDardenne on camera answering the lies being spread by Senator Vitter and his super PAC.



The videos confirmDardenne’s longtime conservative record—his pro-life stance on abortion, his leadership as lieutenant governor, his view that Washington D.C. has failed to secure America's borders and his good government mentality.



To check out the videos, visitJayDardenne.com/FactCheck.

ALSO FROM TEAM DARDENNE:

The JayDardenne for Governor campaign today released Louisiana Purchase, its latest television advertisement.



“Louisiana is not for sale,”Dardenne said. “The people of Louisiana are tired of a Governor who won't answer questions, who's obsessed with his own power. We don’t need another one.”



Below is a transcript ofLouisiana Purchase:



I’m JayDardenne.



Bobby Jindal put political ambition and power ahead of what’s right for Louisiana.



Now David Vitter brings in Washington outsiders to do the same.



They’re dangerous … They spend millions on ads.



Say or do anything to get what they want.



It’s their money and power versus us.



They don’t own you, because they don’t own me.



There won’t be a second Louisiana Purchase.



I’m JayDardenne.



I’ll make Louisiana proud.

DAVID VITTER

Stephen, There are still a few more days to go vote early for Louisiana’s next Governor. I’m supporting my friend DavidVitterbecause he is the true conservative in this race, and you should make the most of the early voting polls that are open from 8:30 am to 6 pm every day until this Saturday, October 17th.

Check out David’s website where he’s listed all local polling locations here.

David and I have fought against a number of President Obama’s policies, like stopping his executive amnesty for illegal immigrants and the administration’s infringement on our religious freedom. I can assure you – he has the conservative credentials Louisiana needs right now. We cannot hand over our state’s problems to just anybody, and I know from my own experience that David is willing and ready to use his experience and conservative principles to fight for freedom and lead Louisiana into a brighter, successful future.

Thanks and be sure to vote early if you can!

Dr. John Fleming