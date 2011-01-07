Boehner, GOP Congress Takes On Obama Over US Debt

Barack Obama has presided over the biggest spending administration in American history. When Obama took office, the national debt was $10.6 trillion, so it has increased an astounding $3.4 trillion in less than two years.

Today, the debt is accumulating with amazing speed. On June 3, 2010, the national debt reached $13 trillion. In a mere seven months, another trillion dollars had been added to this monstrous debt.

The national debt of the United States of America has been growing at an alarming rate. On December 31, our national debt topped the $14 trillion level. When Ronald Reagan left office in 1989, the national debt was just over $2 trillion. In 22 years, it has increased 700 percent.

Sometime between March 31 and May 16, the country will reach the debt ceiling of $14.3 trillion and the Obama administration is pushing for the limit to be increased. Congress must approve an increase in the government’s borrowing authority. The Obama administration is warning Republicans that there will be catastrophic results to our economy if the increase is not approved by Congress.

Thankfully, Republicans are telling the Obama administration that it is time to “stop the madness.” House Speaker John Boehner warned the White House that the Republicans would not approve an increase in the debt ceiling without significant spending cuts. In fact, Boehner wants $100 billion in federal spending cuts. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the increase "will not be without some strings attached if it happens, because they're going to have to seriously address spending and debt. The American people want it. They expect it."

In November, Americans voted for change in Washington D.C. The people are tired of politics as usual and an ever increasing national debt. Voters demanded less government and less spending. The Republicans who took control of Congress better follow the demands of the American people for real action. They cannot fall into the same trap that derailed the Republican revolution of 1994.

Voters do not want Republicans to get along with Democrats and vote for more government spending. They want the GOP to say “stop” to the mindless, out of control growth of bureaucracy.

The national debt issue will be a good test. The GOP should refuse to approve any increase in the debt ceiling without massive cuts in federal spending. The country cannot continue down this path of reckless spending and increasing debt ceilings. If so, we risk becoming a larger version of Greece or Portugal.

Republicans were elected to make some serious changes and tough decisions. The federal debt is a great issue to engage the liberal Democrats and educate the American people. It is time to take a principled stand and say “hell no.”

