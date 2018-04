The Louisiana governor’s Election Day is now days away.

We have been reluctant to post our own online survey until the issues were joined and until voters appeared to be sufficiently motivated to respond.

So, now, we ask, who is your choice for Louisiana governor—in alphabetical order?

Choices: Scott Angelle, Jay Dardenne, Jon Bel Edwards or David Vitter

Voting ends Friday 2pm when upon we will announce the results.