GOP governors slam Jon Bel Edwards, link him to Biden's run on Obama's record

The Republican Governor's Association, which has attacked Democrat Jon Bel Edwards with over a million dollars of commercials in the final week of the campaign has launched an email campaign, slamming Edwards and linking him to VP Joe Biden's comments today. Here is the email:

VP Joe Biden: John Bel Edwards Should Run On The Obama Record

In his announcement today that he won't seek the Presidency, Vice President Joe Biden strongly stated that Democrat candidates across the country should run on the Obama record, defend the Obama record, and protect the Obama record. John Bel Edwards has routinely supported and defended President Obama's liberal record in Louisiana, but now that he's running for governor, he's masquerading as a moderate Democrat in an attempt to mislead voters. John Bel Edwards should immediately answer if he agrees with Vice President Biden - the second highest ranking elected official in his party - or explain why the Vice President is wrong.



Vice President Joe Biden: "Democrats should not only defend this [Obama] record, and protect this record, they should RUN on the [Obama] record." (Joe Biden, 10/21/2015)





John Bel Edwards Support For Obama's Record



John Bel Edwards Is An Ardent Supporter Of Barack Obama, Admitting He Voted For Obama In The Past Two Presidential Elections



Edwards Admitted He Voted For Obama And John Kerry In The Past Three Presidential Elections. “Still another asked him who he voted for in the last three presidential elections. The Democrat, he replied.” (Stephanie Riegel, “John Bel Edwards Gets Relatively Warm Reception At Meeting Of East Baton Rouge Conservatives,” Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, 4/28/15)

VIDEO: Edwards Admitted That He Voted For Obama And John Kerry For President. Q: “Who did you vote for President the last three elections?” EDWARDS: “I voted for the Democrat. And that’s how I answer it because it’s honest. But asking me who I voted for Governor is more relevant, I didn’t vote for Bobby Jindal.” (John Bel Edwards, Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, LA, 4/28/15) (24:40)



Edwards Was An Obama Delegate For The 2012 Democratic National Convention



In 2012, Edwards Was Elected Delegate To Represent Louisiana At The Democratic National Convention To “Launch President Barack Obama And Vice President Joe Biden On Their Path Towards Re-Election”

Edwards Was Elected As A PLEO Delegate. “The DNC At-Large and Party Leaders & Elected Official (PLEO) delegates elected on Saturday are: PLEO Delegates: Representative Wesley Bishop, Representative John Bel Edwards.” (Louisiana Democratic Party, “Louisiana Dems: Louisiana DNC Delegation Fired Up and Ready to Go to Charlotte!,” Press Release, 6/3/12)



Edwards Wrote The Bill To Expand Obamacare In Louisiana

Edwards Sponsored Legislation That Would Have Allowed Louisiana To Move Forward With Medicaid Expansion. “Legislation sponsor state Rep. John Bel Edwards predicted that the expansion would occur sooner rather than later. But the unfortunate thing is the state will miss out on 100 percent federal funding, said Edwards, D-Amite.” (Marsha Shuler, “Louisiana Medicaid Expansion Effort Dies Again In House, Senate Panels,” The Advocate, 4/29/15)

Edwards Proposed A Legislative Measure That Would Direct The State To File Papers With The Federal Health Agency To Implement The Expansion Of Medicaid. “So, state Rep. John Bel Edwards proposed House Concurrent Resolution 8, which would direct the state Department of Health and Hospitals to file papers with the federal health agency to implement the expansion.” (Marsha Shuler, “Motion Would File For Medicaid,” The Advocate, 5/15/13)



Edwards Is Trying To Mislead Voters By Masking His Liberal Record





Edwards Pretending To Be A Conservative Democrat Is A Laughable Narrative.“…Edwards has been running around the state pushing the laughable narrative that he’s a conservative Democrat…” (Scott McKay, “So If You’re Watching TV In Louisiana This Week,” The Hayride, 10/12/2015)