Fax-Net: Looking good for Jon Bel Edwards vs. Vitter in North Louisiana

State Rep. John Bel Edwards, it appears, could return the governor’s office to Democratic hands. He had an impressive 40% of the vote in the gubernatorial primary on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter limped into the runoff with only 23% of the vote, edging out Republican Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, who had 19%. Republican Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne garnered 15%.

Edwards carried 45 parishes, while Vitter carried 10 and Angelle 9. The runoff between Edwards and Vitter, set for November 21, is expected to be negative, contentious, and expensive.

Vitter fired the first shot across the bow at his election night party by saying that a vote for Edwards is the same as a vote for President Barack Obama.

Edwards fired back that he hoped Vitter does not want to start comparing associations, a reference to recent revelations about Vitter’s prostitution scandal. And Vitter need to remember that Obama in more popular in Louisiana than its Republican governor.

Here’s how area parishes voted for governor:

Bossier Parish

David Vitter – 38%.

John Bel Edwards – 28%.

Scott Angelle – 21%.

Jay Dardenne – 11%.

Caddo Parish

John Bel Edwards – 45%.

David Vitter – 24%.

Scott Angelle – 14%.

Jay Dardenne – 10%.

DeSoto Parish

John Bel Edwards – 37%.

David Vitter – 27%.

Scott Angelle – 22%.

Jay Dardenne – 9%.

Webster Parish

John Bel Edwards – 42%.

David Vitter – 28%.

Scott Angelle – 18%.

Jay Dardenne – 10%.

In other statewide races, Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden (D) will go up against former Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser (R) for Lt. Governor.

And, as expected, incumbent Attorney General Buddy Caldwell is in a runoff with former U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry. Both are Republicans. Caldwell led in the primary with 35% and Landry had 33%.

All other incumbents were re-elected – Secretary of State Tom Schedler (R), Treasurer John Kennedy (R), Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon (R), and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain (R).

(Image above: From the gubernatorial election map Saturday Oct. 24, provided by The Lens)