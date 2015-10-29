  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Fax-Net: Looking good for Jon Bel Edwards vs. Vitter in North Louisiana
Thursday, 29 October 2015 12:57

Fax-Net: Looking good for Jon Bel Edwards vs. Vitter in North Louisiana

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

   lens-governor 1 State Rep. John Bel Edwards, it appears, could return the governor’s office to Democratic hands.  He had an impressive 40% of the vote in the gubernatorial primary on Saturday.

     Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter limped into the runoff with only 23% of the vote, edging out Republican Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, who had 19%.  Republican Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne garnered 15%.

    Edwards carried 45 parishes, while Vitter carried 10 and Angelle 9. The runoff between Edwards and  Vitter, set for November 21, is expected to be negative, contentious, and expensive.

    Vitter fired the first shot across the bow at his election night party by saying that a vote for Edwards is the same as a vote for President Barack Obama.

    Edwards fired back that he hoped Vitter does not want to start comparing associations, a reference to recent revelations about Vitter’s prostitution scandal.  And Vitter need to remember that Obama in more popular in Louisiana than its Republican governor.

    Here’s how area parishes voted for governor:

Bossier Parish

    David Vitter – 38%.

    John Bel Edwards – 28%.

    Scott Angelle – 21%.

    Jay Dardenne – 11%.

Caddo Parish

    John Bel Edwards – 45%.

    David Vitter – 24%.

    Scott Angelle – 14%.

    Jay Dardenne – 10%.

DeSoto Parish

    John Bel Edwards – 37%.

    David Vitter – 27%.

    Scott Angelle – 22%.

    Jay Dardenne – 9%.

Webster Parish

    John Bel Edwards – 42%.

    David Vitter – 28%.

    Scott Angelle – 18%.

    Jay Dardenne – 10%.

    In other statewide races, Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden (D) will go up against former Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser (R) for Lt. Governor.

    And, as expected, incumbent Attorney General Buddy Caldwell is in a runoff with former U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry.  Both are Republicans.  Caldwell led in the primary with 35% and Landry had 33%.

    All other incumbents were re-elected – Secretary of State Tom Schedler (R), Treasurer John Kennedy (R), Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon (R), and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain (R).

(Image above: From the gubernatorial election map Saturday Oct. 24, provided by The Lens)

Published in Latest Buzz
Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

www.faxnetupdate.com/ | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Lou Gehrig Burnett
More in this category: « Crouere: Vitter is probably weakest GOP run-off candidate next to David Duke Vitter's campaign, supporters malign pollster Verne Kennedy, and so? »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1