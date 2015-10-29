  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Election wrap and what Edwards, Vitter must do to win
Thursday, 29 October 2015 13:05

Election wrap and what Edwards, Vitter must do to win

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

jim-brownSo, what happened Saturday when Democrat Jon Bel Edwards ended up with 40 percent of the vote against three Republicans, particularly, one with almost universal name recognition, David Vitter?

 That is the initial issue raised in a Google Hangout conversation with UNO’s political science professor Ed Chervenak and Louisiana’s Political Scientist of Hard Knocks, Jim Brown, who ran seven campaigns in Louisiana and who is well known for his keen political savvy.

Here are some of the key points of part one of the video interview:

  Chervenak gives overview why the Democrat Jon Bel Edwards, prevailed;

The runoff could be the “Race from Hell”, an emotional slugfest akin to that Duke Edwards race of 1991;

Vitter’s attacking Edwards as Obama and the Democrat associating Vitter to Jindal, is effective, but too much could be overkill;

Focus on Vitter scandal could be problematic;

There is a risk that voters will become immune to negative ads;  

Uncertainty as to if Vitter can get his former opponents, Jay Dardenne  and Scott Angelle, both republicans, to support Republican Vitter.

Chevernak explains the numbers game—what Edwards must do to win;

Jim Brown says he is surprised at the response towards David Vitter, post primary election

 

Talk about the video

 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Vitter's campaign, supporters malign pollster Verne Kennedy, and so? AARP voter guide for Vitter vs. Edwards; Demos want spygate; Willie Horton Louisiana »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1