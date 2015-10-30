Congressman Boustany, some Acadiana officials back Vitter

The David Vitter for Governor Campaign picked up endorsements today of some government officials within the Acadiana Parishes. Vitter's campaign sent out the following email blast under Congressman's Charles Boustany's name, which, as a subject, said, "Acadiana Rallying Behind Vitter" .

Vitter needs to pick up voters in that conservative part of the state which went primarily for its favorite son, Scott Angelle, in the primary.

Of those "Acadiana" rallying for Vitter are listed below

Dear Stephen,

Our next governor is going to be taking over at a pivotal time for Louisiana, and especially our coast. Rallying behind our vibrant oil and gas industry is critical right now. We’re on the cusp of seeing major development projects coming online, and we need a leader to embrace the energy industry, expand it, and make sure it thrives.

David Vitter is that leader. Period. We fought side by side to end President Obama’s job killing moratorium.

Lafayette Mayor/President Joey Durel and I endorsed David several months ago, but this week we added a bunch of new endorsements to our growing Acadiana list.

Louisiana Oil and Gas Political Action Committee

Senator Jonathan Perry

Representative Nancy Landry

Representative Taylor Barras

Representative Bob Hensgens

Representative Stuart Bishop

Representative Blake Miguez

The choice is clear for Governor. David is conservative, he works harder than anyone, and you know he’s got our back.