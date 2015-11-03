Fax-Net: Edwards poll results good, despite Vitter's Obama associations

(Bayoubuzz Note: This was published prior to the release of another article and poll which indicates an even larger Edwards lead. Also, the Anzalone poll was conducted by a democratic firm on behalf of an anti-Vitter organization)

The pollster said: “Edwards is dramatically more popular among voters statewide than is Vitter, whose standing has eroded dramatically during the course of the campaign.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, Edwards is earning the support of half of the voters who supported Republican candidates Scott Angelle and Jay Dardenne. Vitter ran vicious attack ads against both of them in the primary.

The survey indicates that Vitter has grown increasingly unpopular during the campaign as new accusations about his associations with prostitutes were publicized.

His favorable rating dropped from 53% in February to 40% today, while his unfavorable rating rose from 36% in February to 52% in this poll. Edwards is viewed favorable by 56% and unfavorable by 26%.

Of even more concern for the Vitter camp is the survey results which show that only 39% say they share Vitter’s values and only 37% believe he his honest and trustworthy.

The survey also reveals that 40% of those who voted for Angelle or Dardenne view Vitter favorably, while 56% have an unfavorable opinion.

On the other hand, 47% of Angelle/Dardenne voters have a favorable opinion of Edwards with 36% viewing him as unfavorable.

The conclusion of the pollster: John Bel Edwards is well-positioned to become the state’s next governor.”

About those ‘associations’

The consensus among many state journalists and political analysts is the negative ad being run by the Republican Governor’s Association trying to tie John Bel Edwards to President Barack Obama will just not fly in 2015.

Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter wasted no time in going negative after a disappointing second place finish in the gubernatorial primary, getting only 23% of the vote. Edwards finished first with 40%.

At his election night party, Vitter was quick to mention the likeness between Edwards and Obama.

Edwards was quick to respond: “If he wants to make it about my association with the president, I will engage him with his associations. I suspect the people of Louisiana will be more concerned and distressed about his associations than mine.”

It won’t be long before Vitter gets a taste of his own medicine. The Democratic Governors Association has transferred about $300,000 into GUMBO PAC, which will air ads attacking Vitter.

While Edwards says he will not give up the principles he learned at West Point to win an election, GUMBO PAC is anxious to go after Vitter.