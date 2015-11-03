  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 03 November 2015

Edwards, ahead of Vitter by 20? Chat with Pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics

vitter memoPollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics (whose most recent survey reveals that Democrat Louisiana Representative, Jon Bel Edwards, is leading Republican US Senator, David Vitter by 20 percentage points) will be participating in a Bayoubuzz Twitter Blab discussion tomorrow at 3pm CST.

You are invited to watch, to ask your questions and even to make your quick comments.

Joining in the discussion will be Jim Brown.

The JMC Analytics survey was released on Monday by KTVE and JMC Analytics.

How can Vitter, who has been in the catbird seat to be the next Louisiana Governor, now be so far behind--so quickly?  Statistically, what must he do to win?  What are the respective candidates’ strengths and weaknesses?

To participate, here are two methods:

If you have a question to ask and/or if you want to make a comment, here is the link.  However, you must have a twitter account to use this feature.

https://blab.im/stephen-sabludowsky-louisiana-governor-s-race-with-pollster-john-couvillon-of-jmc-analytics

Or, you can go to Bayoubuzz.com and watch.  You do not need to be a twitter subscriber.

Bayoubuzz Staff
