F-Bombing Donald Trump video backfires, helps his campaign

As one of the front runners, Trump has faced a variety of mean spirited attacks from fellow Republicans, Democrats, media commentators and liberal groups, including Hispanic advocacy organizations.

This week, a bevy of new polls continue to show Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson at the top of the GOP presidential race.

One of the groups, Deport Racism PAC, released a horrific video this week featuring young children spouting nasty profanity directed at Donald Trump. In the video, a young child named Ricardo directs his anger at Donald Trump, yelling “F—k you racist F—k.” Other children featured in the video joined the profanity party by yelling obscenities at Trump and even giving him the middle finger salute.

The parents of the children involved in this video should be ashamed for their participation in an attack that has been widely condemned by everyone from Hispanic activists to Trump opponent Senator Marco Rubio.

It is truly despicable that organization and video producer Luke Montgomery would have taken advantage of young children in such a disgusting manner. Political attacks are certainly understandable, but when it involves abusing children, it has gone too far.

In response, Trump called the video a “disgrace” that “totally backfired.” In fact, he believes that it is leading more Hispanic voters to support his campaign. Trump maintains that he “loves” Hispanic Americans and will help their community by bringing back jobs from countries such as India and China.

The video offensive was launched at Trump because he has made stopping illegal immigration his signature campaign issue. He has called for the deportation of illegal aliens and the construction of a wall, paid for by Mexico, along the southern border. In his June announcement speech, Trump also noted that Mexico is not sending their best people to this country and that the influx of illegal immigrants includes rapists and criminals.

While his statements may have been politically incorrect, they are undoubtedly true. In recent months, Americans have been horrified by the string of crimes committed by illegal aliens, including the July 1 murder of Kate Steinle in San Francisco.

His tough talk on immigration is one reason Trump stands atop the Republican polls. Yet, this stance has angered many leftists including Montgomery and the supporters of the Deport Racism PAC.

Montgomery contends that Trump’s illegal immigration position is based on a view that Hispanics are “second class because they’re brown.” Thus, he justifies the use of young children yelling obscenities as “using a bad word for a good cause.”

In reality, Americans are tired of being told that protecting our borders is somehow racist. It is not racism to want our laws enforced. Once again, an attack against The Donald has backfired and the net result of the video will be more publicity for Trump and more support for his presidential campaign.