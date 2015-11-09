Jason Berry, Col Maness, Ron Faucheux, Jim Brown, Jeremy White, more: Politics with a Punch

So, it’s time for some levity--which brings us to Politics With a Punch, Louisiana Governor's Election edition 2015, “funnier than laughing gas”.

The Louisiana gubernatorial Election Day is approaching and the water cooler conversations are getting serious.

Guaranteed to make you laugh.

Our Panel

Laura Badeaux

Director, LA Center for Women in Government & Business

Tee Ray Bergeron

Popular Comedian; Headliner at Clubs Across Country

Jason Berry

Investigative Journalist; Publisher of American Zombie Website

Jim Brown

Commentator & Talk Show Host; Former LA Insurance Comm.

Ron Faucheux

President, Clarus Research Group; Analyst , Author & Pollster

Rob Maness

USAF Colonel (Ret.); Founder, GatorPAC; '14 Senate Candidate

Jeremy White

Founder, The Red Shtick, Online Political Satire Publication

Politics is the local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 13 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com and Jeff Crouere. Punch is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.

HERE ARE THE PARTICULARS:

THIS THURSDAY: NOVEMBER 12

LOCATION: EIFFEL SOCIETY, 2040 ST. CHARLES AVENUE

DOOR OPENS AT 6:00 PM

SHOW STARTS AT ROUGHLY 8:00

YOU CAN PURCHASE DINNER AND COCKTAILS

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE http://bit.ly/1GgXhE9

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call me at #504-669-6076 OR contact steve at bayoubuzz.com or jeff at wgso.com