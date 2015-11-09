Jason Berry, Col Maness, Ron Faucheux, Jim Brown, Jeremy White, more: Politics with a Punch

Guaranteed to make you laugh.
Our Panel
Laura Badeaux
Director, LA Center for Women in Government & Business
Tee Ray Bergeron
Popular Comedian; Headliner at Clubs Across Country
Jason Berry
Investigative Journalist; Publisher of American Zombie Website
Jim Brown
Commentator & Talk Show Host; Former LA Insurance Comm.
Ron Faucheux
President, Clarus Research Group; Analyst , Author & Pollster
Rob Maness
USAF Colonel (Ret.); Founder, GatorPAC; '14 Senate Candidate
Jeremy White
Founder, The Red Shtick, Online Political Satire Publication
Politics is the local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 13 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com and Jeff Crouere. Punch is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.
HERE ARE THE PARTICULARS:
THIS THURSDAY: NOVEMBER 12
LOCATION: EIFFEL SOCIETY, 2040 ST. CHARLES AVENUE
DOOR OPENS AT 6:00 PM
SHOW STARTS AT ROUGHLY 8:00
YOU CAN PURCHASE DINNER AND COCKTAILS
POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE http://bit.ly/1GgXhE9
Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.
For more information, call me at #504-669-6076 OR contact steve at bayoubuzz.com or jeff at wgso.com