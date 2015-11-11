Attend gubernatorial forum, who won debate Vitter or Edwards? PAC MEN

There is so much developing in this hotly-contested Louisiana governor’s battle between David Vitter and Jon Bel Edwards, that by the time one watches a video, listens to a speech, reads an article, emails one’s friend, the race has changed and so have the issues.

Here are snippets of news stories, videos, links and more to peruse, and yes, there will be more.

FRIDAY’S EVENT

Together Louisiana is pleased to announce that both candidates for Louisiana governor, State Representative John Bel Edwards and U. S. Senator David Vitter, have confirmed their attendance for the Together Louisiana Statewide Assembly thisFriday, November 13th, 2pmat Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.



More than 400 people have registered to attend the assembly, representing 150 religious congregations and civic organizations from 32 different cities and towns across Louisiana (listed below).



Attendees are asked to arrive at 1:30 pmfor registration and seating.



Those wishing to attend who have not yet registered may register atlaassembly.eventbrite.com.

DEBATE VIDEO

If you missed the debate last night, here it is in its entirety

http://www.lpb.org/index.php?/site/programs/the_governor_debate_2015

PAC MEN

GumboPAC has cut a TV ad with Sheriff Newell Normand

https://www.facebook.com/gumbopac/videos/1491549051174260/

Vitter’s Fund for Louisiana Future PAC has released a new energy-focus ad, linking Obama with Edwards

LEARNED DATA

How important is the scandal issue? LSU Dr. Michael Henderson provides an overview

http://louisiananumbers.com/blog/2015/11/10/scandals-and-elections-how-much-does-vitters-past-matter

FROM THE LEFT

The debate as per the liberal-leaning DailyKos

http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015/11/11/1448788/-John-Bel-Edwards-to-David-Vitter-You-are-a-liar-and-you-are-a-cheater-and-I-don-t-tolerate-that



THEN AGAIN, FROM THE LEFT, THE LOUISIANA DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

Rep. John Bel Edwards faced off against U.S. Senator David Vitter last night in their first one-on-one debate of the run-off election - and walked away the clear victor. Here’s why:

Integrity was Front and Center: Throughout the campaign, Louisianians have not been able to trust Vitter - and last night, they heard that message loud and clear. John Bel, echoed the West Point Honor Code and “spent most of his time on offense when it came to Vitter's character.”

Career Politician Vitter’s Ineffective Record: From the get-go, John Bel Edwards laid bare the truth about Career Politician David Vitter’s time in Washington. He’s been named “the least effective member of Congress” - and John Bel punctuated his remarks by saying, “Senator Vitter, you've been lying sideways in the public trough since 1992.”

Sore Loser Vitter Runs from the Room: While John Bel answered questions from the press after the debate, multiple news reports said Vitter immediately left the studio without answering questions. Vitter lost the debate, then was a sore loser afterwards.

Vitter Flip-Flops on Common Core: Vitter’s stunning flip-flop on Common Core was on display for all of Louisiana last night. One reporter wrote, “Vitter has changed his position on Common Core at least once over the past 18 months -- being for it and then against it.”

FACING FACTS

Team Vitter is picking up huge momentum in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Honored to have the support of many leaders there.