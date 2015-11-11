  • You are here:  
Attend gubernatorial forum, who won debate Vitter or Edwards? PAC MEN

 lpb debateThere is so much developing in this hotly-contested Louisiana governor’s battle between David Vitter and Jon Bel Edwards, that by the time one watches a video, listens to a speech, reads an article, emails one’s friend, the race has changed and so have the issues.

Here are snippets of news stories, videos, links and more to peruse, and yes, there will be more.

FRIDAY’S EVENT

Together Louisiana is pleased to announce that both candidates for Louisiana governor, State Representative John Bel Edwards and U. S. Senator David Vitter, have confirmed their attendance for the Together Louisiana Statewide Assembly thisFriday, November 13th, 2pmat Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.

More than 400 people have registered to attend the assembly, representing 150 religious congregations and civic organizations from 32 different cities and towns across Louisiana (listed below).

Attendees are asked to arrive at 1:30 pmfor registration and seating.

Those wishing to attend who have not yet registered may register atlaassembly.eventbrite.com.

DEBATE VIDEO

If you missed the debate last night, here it is in its entirety

http://www.lpb.org/index.php?/site/programs/the_governor_debate_2015

PAC MEN

GumboPAC has cut a TV ad with Sheriff Newell Normand

https://www.facebook.com/gumbopac/videos/1491549051174260/

Vitter’s Fund for Louisiana Future PAC has released a new energy-focus ad, linking Obama with Edwards

LEARNED DATA

How important is the scandal issue?  LSU Dr. Michael Henderson provides an overview

http://louisiananumbers.com/blog/2015/11/10/scandals-and-elections-how-much-does-vitters-past-matter

FROM THE LEFT

The debate as per the liberal-leaning DailyKos

http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015/11/11/1448788/-John-Bel-Edwards-to-David-Vitter-You-are-a-liar-and-you-are-a-cheater-and-I-don-t-tolerate-that


THEN AGAIN, FROM THE LEFT, THE LOUISIANA DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

Rep. John Bel Edwards faced off against U.S. Senator David Vitter last night in their first one-on-one debate of the run-off election - and walked away the clear victor. Here’s why:

 

FACING FACTS

Team Vitter is picking up huge momentum in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Honored to have the support of many leaders there.

