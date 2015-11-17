  • You are here:  
Bobby Jindal says bye to Presidential campaign, that wasn't

Jindal collageBobby Jindal, Louisiana Governor has suspended his campaign for President (quit the race).

 He explained his reasons on Fox News.

In a recent poll of Louisiana voters, he is suffering with a 70% unpopularity in the state, which is undermining the campaign, to some extent of his Republican-hopeful, successor, David Vitter.

 

 

