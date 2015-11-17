Bobby Jindal says bye to Presidential campaign, that wasn't

He explained his reasons on Fox News.
In a recent poll of Louisiana voters, he is suffering with a 70% unpopularity in the state, which is undermining the campaign, to some extent of his Republican-hopeful, successor, David Vitter.
Bobby Jindal, Louisiana Governor has suspended his campaign for President (quit the race).
