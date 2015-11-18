Edwards picks up major Jefferson Parish endorsements from Vitter's home turf

While David Vitter has received big endorsements from his Congressional delegation and from some statewide officials, back home, in David Vitter's home turf, Jefferson Parish, a group of government officials are coming out to support Jon Bel Edwards.

Here is a press release from Gretna Police Chieff Arthur Lawson. The group includes Democrats, Republicans and Independents. The number also includes four Republican legislators.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson a spokesperson for a group of elected officials from Jefferson, Kenner, Gretna and Westwego which includes mayors, legislators and law enforcement officials has endorsed John Bel Edwards for Governor. Chief Lawson said, “Those of us listed here today believe that our next Governor needs to be someone who is focused on Louisiana and not on his own ambitions. We need someone who can unite the state and will put Louisiana before anything or anyone else. That is why whether we are Republicans, Democrats or Independents, we are all proud to support John Bel Edwards for Governor.” State Senator Danny Martiny added, “This race is about much more than party affiliation. It’s about character and the ability to work with the state legislature to make sure we can move Louisiana forward in working together to solve some tough problems. I know John Bel is the best person to accomplish this and we encourage our constituents to join us in voting for John Bel Edwards this Saturday.”

The following is a list of elected officials participating in this endorsement:

Jefferson Parish

Councilman at Large Elton Lagasse (R)

Councilman Ricky Templet (R)

Councilman Chris Roberts (R)

Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng (R)

Councilman Mark Spears (D)

State Representative Joseph Lopinto (R)

State Representative Bryan Adams (R)

State Representative Robert E. Billiot (D)

State Representative-Elect Rodney Lyons (D)

State Senator Daniel Martiny (R)

Constable Wayne Nocito (D)

Constable Jonathan Liberto (I)

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand (R)

Kenner

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser (R)

Gretna

Mayor Belinda Constant (D)

Police Chief Arthur Lawson (I)

Councilman at Large Wayne Rau (R)

Councilman Milton Crosby (D)

Councilman Joe Marino (I)

Councilman Mark Miller (R)

Councilman Jackie Berthelot (R)

Westwego

Mayor Johnny Shaddinger (D)

Chief of Police Dwayne J. Munch (R)

Councilman Rev. Glenn Green (D)

Councilman Norman J. Fonseca (D)