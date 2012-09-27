  • You are here:  
Thursday, 27 September 2012

Feds seek cross-dressing New Orleans bank crook and cohort

gun-shadowIt’s the ‘ol case of the feds looking for cross-dressing crook, who robbed two local banks with the assistance of a stake-out accomplice.

 

 

The FBI believes the cross-dresser which they introduced to the public this summer had an associate who aided the theft.

Turns out the FBI agents have recently released a picture of an African American woman who was present during the robberies allegedly committed by the cross-dresser.  According to the WGNO ABC26 who reported this story on Wednesday, the robber is actually a man, dressed up as a woman.  The robberies took place inside banks at two New Orleans locations, months ago.

On both occasions, said Sheldon Fox of WGNO, the accomplice was “spotted looking over the inside of the banks before the man in a wig, blouse and holding a purse, pulled off the robbery.

Almost like a Woody Allen movie, the cross dressing robber slipped tellers a note and left with thousands of dollars.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

