Democratic Governors Org says Thanksgiving “Thanks” for Jon Bel Edwards win over Vitter

Other than the incoming Democratic Governor of Louisiana, Jon Bel Edwards, who bested Republican David Vitter on Saturday, finding another statewide elected official is almost impossible. There's democrats Bill Nelson, US Senator of Florida and Mississippi’s Attorney General Jim Hood. And there's? Well, I think that's it.

The Democratic Governors Association has taken a moment from its Thanksgiving prep to say thanks for a gift of gifts, a democrat winning a major election in the South.

Yet, the DGA rejoices.

Here is an email statement from the organization

residents are thankful for a new governor in John Bel Edwards, and a change from the economic policies of the Bobby Jindal administration.

Today, the Democratic Governors Association released a video highlighting Edwards’s historic win on Saturday. The DGA invested more than $2 million in the race -- its largest-ever investment in Louisiana -- to help Edwards become the first Democrat to win a Louisiana governor’s race since 2003.

Earlier this week, the New York Times called Edwards’s victory “one of the most astonishing victories in Southern politics in years.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Washington Post: “The DGA-backed Gumbo PAC outspent the Republican Governors Association by more than two-to-one in the final week.”

New Orleans Times-Picayune: “When all the dollars are counted, it's likely that more money flowed through Gumbo PAC, the super PAC set up for the sole purpose of defeating U.S. Sen. David Vitter, than any other PAC or campaign this election season.”

National Journal: “Vitter’s image was battered by attack ads from outside groups that used Vitter’s scandal to question his judgment, trustworthiness, and ethical mores.”

Washington Post’s The Fix: “Gumbo PAC, a Democratic-aligned super PAC … played heavily in the race.”

Campaigns & Elections: What was helpful, [Louisiana consultant Trey] Ourso said, was that the DGA partnered with the Gumbo PAC. “They approached us right before the October primary, and I think that because of some of the other members of our team they felt comfortable with the work that we were doing and it made a lot more sense, particularly in this race, to run [resources] through a Louisiana-based group than to run that out of Washington.”

Politico: “Democratic allies savaged Vitter’s credibility with repeated attacks on his character, including TV ads in which a narrator painted the election as a choice between “John Bel Edwards, who answered our country’s call and served as [an Army] Ranger … or David Vitter, who answered a prostitute’s call.”

Roll Call: Edwards “countered by playing up his support from Republicans … as well as Dardenne and Scott Angelle's attacks on [Vitter] during the primary over his trustworthiness, both of which were by the Democratic Governors Association-aligned Gumbo PAC.”

The Daily Reveille: “Vitter supporters point to Gumbo Pac … who pumped money into negative ads against the Senator.”

The Economist: “So what happened? The clearest answer is that the election was a referendum on Mr. Vitter, and he lost.”