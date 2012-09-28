Isaac damaged almost 59,000 homes in Louisiana, worse in St. John, Plaquemines

The numbers are in and it's not pretty. Hurricane Isaac damaged almost 59,000 homes in Louisiana with the most severe being in St. John Baptist and Plaquesmines parishes.

This information comes from the State of Louisiana based upon FEMA inspection.

Below is a press release from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Isaac damaged almost 59,000 homes in Louisiana, with the most severe losses in St. John the Baptist and Plaquemines parishes, according to data from door-to-door inspections of homes, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency performs home inspections when citizens register for assistance and note that they have damage. As of Wednesday, FEMA has completed more than 120,000 home inspections, or almost 99 percent of the total inspections ordered. Using data from these inspections, Louisiana’s Long Term Housing Task Force compiled housing damage figures for each parish so that local leaders would have accurate information about the severity of damage in their communities.

As Louisiana recovers from Hurricane Isaac, the state’s Department of Children and Family Services and the Louisiana Housing Corporation are working with GOHSEP, the Office of Community Development-Disaster Recovery Unit, and other state and federal agencies on a Long Term Housing Task Force, which aims to work with local leaders to identify housing solutions for the communities recovering from the hurricane.

GOHSEP Director Kevin Davis said, “The majority of housing inspections have been completed. We’ll continue to support parish leaders in their efforts to help communities recover from this devastating storm and will continue to advocate for residents who find themselves without homes as a result of Isaac.”

Based on this inspection data, the state’s report shows:

A total of 58,952 residences in Louisiana suffered some level of damage in Hurricane Isaac;

46,663 owner-occupied homes had verified damage. Of this group, 2,055 homes had damage greater than $20,000;

12,289 renters lived in residences that received some level of damage. Of this group, 3,516 renters lived in residences with substantial or major damage;

In total, around 5,571 homeowners and renters lived in residences that suffered more than minor damage.

Jefferson parish had the largest number of homes where inspectors found damage, but the most severe home damage was in St. John the Baptist Parish, according to inspections. More than half of all homes that inspectors found to have more than $20,000 in damage were in St. John the Baptist parish. Plaquemines Parish saw the second most severe damage to homes, with 411 homes in that parish having more than $20,000 in damage, based on inspections.

Jefferson, Orleans, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany parishes saw the most rental units with damage, according to the inspection data.

Not every home damaged by Isaac received a home inspection because some homeowners may have opted not to register for FEMA assistance.

PARISH BY PARISH FIGURES (also attached):

By-parish statistics were compiled by the state based on inspection data provided by FEMA to the state-led Long Term Housing Task Force. This information was compiled by the state to assist officials in determining what housing needs exist in a community based on the extent and severity of damage to homes in an area.

This data is based on inspection results for residents who registered for FEMA assistance and may not be inclusive of every damaged home in an area. Data was provided to the state as of September 26, 2012.

ISAAC HOUSING DAMAGE IN LOUISIANA (As of September 26, 2012) Parish Total Owner Occupied Owner Occupied with more than $20,000 in damage Total Renter Occupied Renter Occupied with Substantial or Major Damage Ascension 964 12 148 44 Assumption 513 1 49 9 East Baton Rouge 770 1 344 80 East Feliciana 156 0 9 4 Iberville 463 2 52 9 Jefferson 9,494 62 3,418 761 Lafourche 1,853 20 250 49 Livingston 2,154 61 299 110 Orleans 6,819 23 2,958 592 Plaquemines 2,556 411 427 205 St. Bernard 1,922 6 335 61 St. Charles 1,179 9 189 21 St. Helena 463 0 19 3 St. James 856 4 97 31 St. John the Baptist 5,454 1,220 1,417 799 St. Mary 1,037 4 90 21 St. Tammany 3,476 142 1,096 452 Tangipahoa 3,836 46 748 177 Terrebonne 1,538 11 157 35 Washington 1,109 18 184 51 West Feliciana 51 2 3 2 Total 46,663 2,055 12,289 3,516

FEMA INSPECTIONS BY PARISH (As of September 26, 2012)

Issued Complete Ascension 2,017 1,986 Assumption 854 831 East Baton Rouge 3,006 2,810 East Feliciana 267 250 Iberville 804 785 Jefferson 31,170 30,957 Lafourche 3,104 3,067 Livingston 3,593 3,528 Orleans 31,068 30,847 Plaquemines 4,515 4,490 St. Bernard 4,552 4,531 St. Charles 2,434 2,407 St. Helena 762 743 St. James 1,429 1,406 St. John the Baptist 9,868 9,827 St. Mary 1,591 1,545 St. Tammany 8,034 7,974 Tangipahoa 7,649 7,537 Terrebonne 2,644 2,578 Washington 2,047 2,024 West Feliciana 98 86 Total 121,506 120,209

ABOUT FEMA ASSISTANCE:

Residents in 21 parishes may be eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance, which helps those living in affected areas who sustained uninsured or underinsured Isaac-related damage to their homes, vehicles, personal property, business or its inventory beginning August 26, 2012.

More than $90.1 million in FEMA recovery grants already has been approved for temporary housing, home repairs or replacements and other needs for individuals and families. In addition, more than $17.5 million in low-interest disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for 521 homeowners and businesses.

Residents in the following Louisiana parishes may be eligible for FEMA assistance: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington and West Feliciana.

Louisiana residents can apply for disaster assistance in two ways: by applying online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362. Residents with speech or hearing impairments should call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585. Users of 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 1-800-621-3362.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is charged with leading and supporting Louisiana and its Citizens in the preparation for, response to and recovery from all emergencies and disasters. For more information, visit http://gohsep.la.gov or follow the agency on Twitter as @GOHSEP and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gohsep.





