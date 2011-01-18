Bleacher Report: Best Louisiana NFL Football Players







LSU -- Joe Addai. "Winners are winners, and no one can say that Addai has not been a winner over the years, even during his days at LSU. In Baton Rouge, Addai was a part of the national championship team under now Alabama coach Nick Saban. He was drafted in the first round by the Colts in 2006 where he was picked to be the man to replace long-time incumbent Edgerrin James.



"He was a key contributor to the championship won by the Colts in 2007 with Peyton Manning. He broke the record for receptions for a running back in a Super Bowl, and proved that he was one of the best receiving backs in the league.



"High draft choices have been a common occurrence in the last 10 years for the Bengals under Les Miles and Saban. LaRon Landry, Glenn Dorsey, Dwayne Bowe and Tyrus Jackson have been some of the standouts and are excelling in the NFL." Bowe led the league with 15 touchdown passes this season.



Other Tigers of note: Ryan Clark, Alan Faneca, Devery Henderson, Bradie James and Corey Webster.



Tulane -- Matt Forte. "Forte for the Bears is becoming a mainstay of excellence on both the rushing and receiving game much like Marshall Faulk of New Orleans was for the Rams.



"Forte was a great running back for Tulane where he was a Doak Walker finalist with outstanding stats against what was surely deemed 'inferior' competition. Despite this he was taken in the second round by the Bears and had a superb rookie season. He has since overcome a sophomore slump to regain the rookie form." He be leading the Bears into Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers. Forte is from Slidell.



Louisiana-Lafayette -- Jake Delhomme. "In terms of careers many would consider Delhomme's time in the NFL to be the poor man's Kurt Warner. This is by no means an insult to Delhomme who during the course if the last 10 years has been one of the league's best; including leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance.



"He was inducted into his school's Hall of Fame after a brilliant collegiate career in which he broke almost every record at L-L,



He was undrafted and signed with the Saints as a free agent before moving on to the Panthers as a free agent. His time with the Panthers is amazing as he became the greatest quarterback in franchise history. He's now with the Browns.



He has all the major records for Carolina quarterbacks and led his team to a Super Bowl. which was a losing effort despite throwing the longest TD pass in Super Bowl history



Charles Tilliman has also become a standout player in the NFL with the Bears as a cornerback. Ike Taylor is a cornerback with the Steelers.



Louisiana-Monroe -- Chris Harris. "Coming into the NFL as a free safety is an adjustment that some are able to make; while others deeply struggle.





"Harris did not have any of these problems when he came into the league. Upon coming into the league with the Bears as a sixth-round draft choice; he quickly made a name for himself as a 'big hitter.'



"Eventually, he was traded to the Panthers where he further made an impact, and for a couple of seasons he was one of the better safeties in the NFC,. Now he has returned to the Bears where he hopes to regain his form."

Louisiana Tech -- Josh Scobee --"First player picked in the fifth-round of the 2004 draft and has been the Jaguars kicker since. Hit a 50-yard field goal on final play of game to beat Colts 31-28 in 2010 and was named NFL Special Teams Player of the Week.

Do you agree or disagree with their selections?

