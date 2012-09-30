Brees vs. Rodgers and Unitas as New Orleans Saints vie Packers

It’s the Drew Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown as the New Orleans Saints (0-3) hobble into the tenuous turf of the Green Bay today.

The game which has been billed as a pre-NFC championship match is not so sensational as the two quarterbacks and their teams have been less than sterling this year.

The combined victory for the Saints-Packers is 1-5.

The game is also an even more pivotal match for the Saints. Their defense has looked horrible all year and are ranked at the bottom. Their offense sputtered to a stall last week when they fell apart at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Another loss would make them 0-4 with three losses against conference foes making it that would make it a mere miracle for them to make the playoffs this year when they host the Superbowl, a game many thought was in reach prior to the initial kickoff of the season.

“What we need to do is continue on course, keep our building together, keep our locker room together and work as a team, work as individuals to get better and collectively to get better,” said offensive line/running game coach AaronKromer, who is handling coaching duties for the club for the first six regular season games. “There were many situations in the game that we stopped or made plays, defensively stopped a play or offensively made a play and then in critical situations did not, so what we need to do is find an answer for those situations and why that didn’t happen at that particular time.”

The Packers fell 14-12 at the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on a stunning touchdown as time expired. The Saints will be facing a stingy Packers defense that surrendered only 238 net yards and is ranked third in the NFL, first against the pass.

Whether the Saints prevail against Packers or stay winless is issue numero uno but as a sideshow beyond the Drew Brees Aaron Rodgers matchup is that Drew Brees has a chance to tie one of the most-heralded records for a quarterback of all time. Should he throw a touchdown pass on Sunday, Brees will be in the company of the great Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts who has held the NFL record with a scoring throw in 47th consecutive game. The record has withstood 50 years.

From Packers.com:

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Packers have either won the turnover battle or come out even in the category in 20 of their last 21 regular-season games.

Green Bay has posted 15 takeaways in its last five regular-season games at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers http://www.packers.com/assets/nflimg/icon-article-link.gif " > QB

Charles Woodson http://www.packers.com/assets/nflimg/icon-article-link.gif " > DB

Woodson is currently tied for No. 4 in team history with S LeRoy Butler with 38 interceptions. He needs one more to tie CB Herb Adderley (39) for No. 3 in franchise annals.

Clay Matthews http://www.packers.com/assets/nflimg/icon-article-link.gif " > LB

Greg Jennings http://www.packers.com/assets/nflimg/icon-article-link.gif " > WR

Donald Driver http://www.packers.com/assets/nflimg/icon-article-link.gif " > WR needs one more touchdown to move into a tie with RB Paul Hornung (62) for the No. 5 spot in team history for most overall touchdowns.

Driver enters today's contest having played in 195 career regular-season games, one shy of tying QB Bart Starr (196 games) for the second most in team history.

Jordy Nelson http://www.packers.com/assets/nflimg/icon-article-link.gif " > WR has caught 13 TD passes at Lambeau Field since 2011, the most in the league by a player at home over that span.

