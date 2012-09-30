  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Brees vs. Rodgers and Unitas as New Orleans Saints vie Packers
Sunday, 30 September 2012 08:03

Brees vs. Rodgers and Unitas as New Orleans Saints vie Packers

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

brees-733248It’s the Drew Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown as the New Orleans Saints (0-3) hobble into the tenuous turf of the Green Bay  today.

 

 

The game which has been billed as a pre-NFC championship match is not so sensational as the two quarterbacks and their teams have been less than sterling this year.

The combined victory for the Saints-Packers is 1-5.

The game is also an even more pivotal match for the Saints.  Their defense has looked horrible all year and are ranked at the bottom.  Their offense sputtered to a stall last week when they fell apart at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.  Another loss would make them 0-4  with three losses against conference foes making it that would make it a mere miracle for them to make the playoffs this year when they host the Superbowl, a game many thought was in reach prior to the initial kickoff of the season.

 “What we need to do is continue on course, keep our building together, keep our locker room together and work as a team, work as individuals to get better and collectively to get better,” said offensive line/running game coach AaronKromer, who is handling coaching duties for the club for the first six regular season games. “There were many situations in the game that we stopped or made plays, defensively stopped a play or offensively made a play and then in critical situations did not, so what we need to do is find an answer for those situations and why that didn’t happen at that particular time.”

The Packers fell 14-12 at the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on a stunning touchdown as time expired. The Saints will be facing a stingy Packers defense that surrendered only 238 net yards and is ranked third in the NFL, first against the pass.

Whether the Saints prevail against Packers or stay winless is issue numero uno but as a sideshow beyond the Drew Brees Aaron Rodgers matchup is that Drew Brees has a chance to tie one of the most-heralded records for a quarterback of all time.   Should he throw a touchdown pass on Sunday, Brees will be in the company of the great Johnny  Unitas of the Baltimore Colts who has held the NFL record with a scoring throw in 47th consecutive game.  The record has withstood 50 years.

From Packers.com:

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

{jvotesystem poll=|28|}

{article k2:Saints, Packers playing to keep season's hope alive}{title} {text} {readmore}{/article}

 

 

{jvotesystem poll=|25|} 

 

Will Saints be in the Super Bowl?

  		  More New Orleans Saints news    
Join the Saints GroupNew Orleans This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

              

 

 

 

  Want more Louisiana news?               

 

 

 

Louisiana News

Louisiana Politics

Louisiana Business

Louisiana Government

             		  Baton Rouge News

Lafayette News

Shreveport  News

New Orleans News

   
Signup for Our Newsletter

qr

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « The incredible expanding Louisiana Bayou Corne sinkhole quakes for help Brees ties Unitas, Rogers hits 3 TD's; Pack leads New Orleans Saints 21-14, half »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1