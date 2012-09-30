  • You are here:  
  Brees ties Unitas, Rogers hits 3 TD's; Pack leads New Orleans Saints 21-14, half
Sunday, 30 September 2012

Brees ties Unitas, Rogers hits 3 TD's; Pack leads New Orleans Saints 21-14, half

packersIn the battle between Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, touchdowns have been in the air as Green Bay leads the New Orleans Saints 21-14.

The Packers have scored on three Aaron Rodgers passing touchdowns.  Drew Brees, who has tied the all-time record held by Johnny Unitas for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, hit Marcus Colston in the first quarter for a score.

The Packers came into the game 1-2.  The Saints, playing without head coach Sean Payton due to Bountygate suspension are 0-3 and last in its division.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Passing

CP/AT

YDS

TD

INT

D. Brees

20/24

195

2

0

Rushing

CAR

YDS

TD

LG

M. Ingram

3

7

0

3

P. Thomas

5

5

0

3

Receiving

REC

YDS

TD

LG

M. Colston

5

62

1

20T

J. Graham

5

57

0

24

D. Sproles

4

36

1

20

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Passing

CP/AT

YDS

TD

INT

A. Rodgers

17/22

165

3

0

Rushing

CAR

YDS

TD

LG

C. Benson

11

51

0

7

A. Rodgers

1

7

0

7

Receiving

REC

YDS

TD

LG

R. Cobb

4

34

0

11

J. Finley

3

40

0

20

J. Jones

3

28

2

14T

by NFL.com

