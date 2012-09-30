Brees ties Unitas, Rogers hits 3 TD's; Pack leads New Orleans Saints 21-14, half

In the battle between Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, touchdowns have been in the air as Green Bay leads the New Orleans Saints 21-14.

The Packers have scored on three Aaron Rodgers passing touchdowns. Drew Brees, who has tied the all-time record held by Johnny Unitas for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, hit Marcus Colston in the first quarter for a score.

The Packers came into the game 1-2. The Saints, playing without head coach Sean Payton due to Bountygate suspension are 0-3 and last in its division.

by NFL.com

{jvotesystem poll=|28|}

{article k2:New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, live updates}{title} {intotext} {readmore}{/article}