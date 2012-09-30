Brees ties Unitas, Rogers hits 3 TD's; Pack leads New Orleans Saints 21-14, half

The Packers have scored on three Aaron Rodgers passing touchdowns. Drew Brees, who has tied the all-time record held by Johnny Unitas for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, hit Marcus Colston in the first quarter for a score.
The Packers came into the game 1-2. The Saints, playing without head coach Sean Payton due to Bountygate suspension are 0-3 and last in its division.
|
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|
Passing
|
CP/AT
|
YDS
|
TD
|
INT
|
20/24
|
195
|
2
|
0
|
Rushing
|
CAR
|
YDS
|
TD
|
LG
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
Receiving
|
REC
|
YDS
|
TD
|
LG
|
5
|
62
|
1
|
20T
|
5
|
57
|
0
|
24
|
4
|
36
|
1
|
20
|
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|
Passing
|
CP/AT
|
YDS
|
TD
|
INT
|
17/22
|
165
|
3
|
0
|
Rushing
|
CAR
|
YDS
|
TD
|
LG
|
11
|
51
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
Receiving
|
REC
|
YDS
|
TD
|
LG
|
4
|
34
|
0
|
11
|
3
|
40
|
0
|
20
|
3
|
28
|
2
|
14T
by NFL.com
{jvotesystem poll=|28|}
{article k2:New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, live updates}{title} {intotext} {readmore}{/article}