Monday, 01 October 2012 16:33

Almost $104M in Louisiana Disaster Food Stamps, DSNAP, Jefferson Parish tops

disaster-food-stampsThe Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today announced that the agency issued $103,842,960 in Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits in the 21 parishes approved for assistance since Hurricane Isaac. 

 

Since Sept. 5 when the program launched in nine initial parishes, 263,459 households have received assistance. The last parish to have DSNAP was East Baton Rouge Parish, which concluded on Friday, September 28.

The totals for DSNAP benefits in each parish are as follows with Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parishes :with the highest DSNAP totals.

 

Parish

DSNAP Cards

DSNAP Total

Ascension

6,084

$2,788,378

Assumption

2,220

$827,316

East Baton Rouge

34,439

$12,474,872

East Feliciana

1,680

$610,443

Iberville

2,976

$1,057,613

Jefferson

64,543

$27,222,322

Lafourche

9,782

$4,184,057

Livingston

6,959

$3,253,218

Orleans

57,995

$19,366,279

Plaquemines

3,904

$1,684,702

St. Bernard

5,333

$2,278,072

St. Charles

4,468

$1,961,889

St. Helena

1,361

$477,227

St. James

3,004

$1,149,855

St. John the Baptist

8,361

$3,457,151

St. Mary

6,373

$2,560,866

St. Tammany

14,774

$6,649,369

Tangipahoa

11,597

$4,429,426

Terrebonne

10,802

$4,602,163

Washington

5,961

$2,213,212

West Feliciana

843

$321,530


DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines based on income, resources and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period.

Attempts to defraud the DSNAP program will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

Published in Latest Buzz
