Almost $104M in Louisiana Disaster Food Stamps, DSNAP, Jefferson Parish tops

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today announced that the agency issued $103,842,960 in Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits in the 21 parishes approved for assistance since Hurricane Isaac.

Since Sept. 5 when the program launched in nine initial parishes, 263,459 households have received assistance. The last parish to have DSNAP was East Baton Rouge Parish, which concluded on Friday, September 28.



The totals for DSNAP benefits in each parish are as follows with Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parishes :with the highest DSNAP totals.

Parish DSNAP Cards DSNAP Total Ascension 6,084 $2,788,378 Assumption 2,220 $827,316 East Baton Rouge 34,439 $12,474,872 East Feliciana 1,680 $610,443 Iberville 2,976 $1,057,613 Jefferson 64,543 $27,222,322 Lafourche 9,782 $4,184,057 Livingston 6,959 $3,253,218 Orleans 57,995 $19,366,279 Plaquemines 3,904 $1,684,702 St. Bernard 5,333 $2,278,072 St. Charles 4,468 $1,961,889 St. Helena 1,361 $477,227 St. James 3,004 $1,149,855 St. John the Baptist 8,361 $3,457,151 St. Mary 6,373 $2,560,866 St. Tammany 14,774 $6,649,369 Tangipahoa 11,597 $4,429,426 Terrebonne 10,802 $4,602,163 Washington 5,961 $2,213,212 West Feliciana 843 $321,530



DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines based on income, resources and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period.



Attempts to defraud the DSNAP program will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

