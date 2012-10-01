Almost $104M in Louisiana Disaster Food Stamps, DSNAP, Jefferson Parish tops

Since Sept. 5 when the program launched in nine initial parishes, 263,459 households have received assistance. The last parish to have DSNAP was East Baton Rouge Parish, which concluded on Friday, September 28.
The totals for DSNAP benefits in each parish are as follows with Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parishes :with the highest DSNAP totals.
|
Parish
|
DSNAP Cards
|
DSNAP Total
|
Ascension
|
6,084
|
$2,788,378
|
Assumption
|
2,220
|
$827,316
|
East Baton Rouge
|
34,439
|
$12,474,872
|
East Feliciana
|
1,680
|
$610,443
|
Iberville
|
2,976
|
$1,057,613
|
Jefferson
|
64,543
|
$27,222,322
|
Lafourche
|
9,782
|
$4,184,057
|
Livingston
|
6,959
|
$3,253,218
|
Orleans
|
57,995
|
$19,366,279
|
Plaquemines
|
3,904
|
$1,684,702
|
St. Bernard
|
5,333
|
$2,278,072
|
St. Charles
|
4,468
|
$1,961,889
|
St. Helena
|
1,361
|
$477,227
|
St. James
|
3,004
|
$1,149,855
|
St. John the Baptist
|
8,361
|
$3,457,151
|
St. Mary
|
6,373
|
$2,560,866
|
St. Tammany
|
14,774
|
$6,649,369
|
Tangipahoa
|
11,597
|
$4,429,426
|
Terrebonne
|
10,802
|
$4,602,163
|
Washington
|
5,961
|
$2,213,212
|
West Feliciana
|
843
|
$321,530
DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines based on income, resources and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period.
Attempts to defraud the DSNAP program will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.
