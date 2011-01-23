Green Bay Packers Favored By 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers In Super Bowl

Super Bowl XLV's matchup is set, and the 2011 odds have been posted. The Green Bay Packers, who defeated the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Game, are two-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat the New York Jets to advance to the Super Bowl in Arlington, Tex. ESPN's Chad Millman tweets that the Hilton has the Packers favored by two. Ted Sevransky, meanwhile, tweets that the M Hotel has the Packers as 2.5 favorites. Hilton posts Green Bay -2 and a total of 45 for the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Former Tulane running back Matt Forte had 70 yards rushing and 90 receiving in the Bears' 21-14 loss at Soldier Field. Those numbers are the second most in Bears postseason history.



"I don't think you can use Matt Forte too much," said Bears coach Lovie Smith. "Our plan was to keep him involved and get him more involved with everything."



Forte's 70 yards rushing came on 17 carries, and he is the first player in Bears history to have 50-plus yards rushing and 50-plus yards receiving in multiple postseason games. In the divisional playoff game against the Seahawks, Forte has 80 yards rushing and 54 receiving.



In his third NFL season, Forte was hoping to make his first Super Bowl. appearance.



"We have to sit down and look back on what we did," said Forte. "We got a lot of experience this season, a lot of young guys like myself who haven't been to the playoffs (previously). We're in the championship game and got a lot of experience."



With quarterback Jay Cutler missing most of the second half with a knee injury, and third-stringer Caleb Hanie taking over for an ineffective Todd Collins, Forte provided the most consistent threat for the Bears.



Forte, who has seen Cutler take numerous hard hits throughout the season, didn't question the quarterback's exit from the game.



"It's different when you get your knee hurt," said Forte. "He needs his legs to drop back, He tried it out, he came back out there (in he second half) and it just wasn't working for him."



Forte, from Slidell, attended Tulane because that was the only major-college school that offered him a scholarship.

