Jeff Crouere Bids Goodbye To His Hero, His Dad

Last night, my father Joffre J. Crouere, Sr., passed away at the age of 92. God blessed him with a long life and a large, loving family who respected and admired him greatly.

He was our leader and inspiration and leaves a devoted wife, six children, 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

My father was typical of those Americans born in the Greatest Generation. He loved his family and his country and served with honor during World War II. Throughout his life, he embodied the values that we admire the most from that generation: integrity, honesty, service and generosity.

Whether as a LSU baseball star, a respected veteran or a trailblazing geologist, who helped build the oil and gas industry in our state, he distinguished himself.

He didn’t just mark time; he made a difference in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Please keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time.





