Injured New Orleans Hornets Center Okafor To Be Out One To Three Weeks

The University of Connecticut product has averages of 11.1 points on .593 percent shooting, 10.1 rebounds and 1.78 blocks in 49 games this season. He ranks second in the NBA in field goal percentage, seventh in rebounds and 13th in blocks.
Okafor’s streak of 306 consecutive regular games played (currently, the fourth longest streak in the NBA) will come to an end tonight when the Hornets play the Wizards at 7:00 p.m.
