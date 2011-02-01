  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Injured New Orleans Hornets Center Okafor To Be Out One To Three Weeks
Tuesday, 01 February 2011 13:57

Injured New Orleans Hornets Center Okafor To Be Out One To Three Weeks

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

According to the New Orleans Hornets, center Emeka Okafor suffered a Grade 2 left rectus oblique strain an MRI revealed and is expected to be out one-to-three weeks.

Okafor suffered the injury with 1:59 left in the second quarter of Sunday’s 104-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns,.  He did not return to the game.

The University of Connecticut product has averages of 11.1 points on .593 percent shooting, 10.1 rebounds and 1.78 blocks in 49 games this season. He ranks second in the NBA in field goal percentage, seventh in rebounds and 13th in blocks.

Okafor’s streak of 306 consecutive regular games played (currently, the fourth longest streak in the NBA) will come to an end tonight when the Hornets play the Wizards at 7:00 p.m.

Get your Saints/LSU jerseys at LouisianaSportsTalk.com

Bipartisan Policy » BiPartisan Bipartisan Policy » BiPartisan (56)
Twelfth Night Twelfth Night (8)
LABI Anniversary 2011 LABI Anniversary 2011 (22)
Jindal Jefferson Parish Jindal Jefferson Parish (26)
New Orleans Biotech Luncheon New Orleans Biotech Luncheon (20)
New Orleans Hornets Press » New Orleans Hornets Press New Orleans Hornets Press » New Orleans Hornets Press (17)
JPAS Evening At Eiffel JPAS Evening At Eiffel (30)
Vince Vance Annual 39th Birthday Vince Vance Annual 39th Birthday (14)

 

Check out the Bayoubuzz Calendar and Post Your Events

  Go Red for Women Luncheon

 17th annual Leukemia Event

Sixteenth Annual Williams Research Center Symposium “Identity, History, Legacy: Free People of Color in Louisiana”

 “In Search of Julien Hudson: Free Artist of Color in Pre–Civil War New Orleans”

 Saturday Night Ballroom

 Women in Media

 

 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « HUD Approves New Orleans Navy Site For Disaster Management Center Today'sJokeBuzz: Mubarak, Egypt, Devyn Rush, American Idol, CBO, Olbermann »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1