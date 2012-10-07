Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis impressionists are hits for Louisiana Legends at New Orleans Mint

Imagine attending a gala affair at the old but majestic New Orleans Mint on the outskirts of the famed French Quarter savoring the tastes of the best food this French, Cajun and seafood city has to offer.

Now, imagine watching and listening to the irreplaceable Jerry Lee Lewis and the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley along with the face and voice of New Orleans music, Armand St. Martin.

If it sounds too awesome, you are right. Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis weren’t there, but their impersonators were— Broadway actors Levi Kreis (Tony Winner) and Brandon Bennett who impersonate Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, respectively.

The gala was hosted by the Louisiana Museum Foundation. Co-chairs were Mr. and Mrs. G. Anthony Gelderman III and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Laucha.

