Census 2010: New Orleans Most Populated Louisiana City

New Orleans is still the most populous incorporated place in Louisiana although its population tumbled

The U.S. Census Bureau today released more detailed 2010 Census population totals and demographic characteristics to state leaders in Louisiana. These data provide the first look at population counts for small areas and race, Hispanic origin, voting age and housing unit data released from the 2010 Census.

The official 2010 Census Redistricting Data Summary File can be used to redraw federal, state and local legislative districts under Public Law 94-171. The census data are used by state officials to realign congressional and state legislative districts in their states, taking into account population shifts since the 2000 Census.

Data for Louisiana show that the five most populous incorporated places and their 2010 Census counts are New Orleans, 343,829; Baton Rouge, 229,493; Shreveport, 199,311; Lafayette, 120,623; and Lake Charles, 71,993. New Orleans decreased by 29.1 percent since the 2000 Census. Baton Rouge grew by 0.7 percent, Shreveport decreased by 0.4 percent, Lafayette grew by 9.4 percent and Lake Charles grew by 0.3 percent.

The largest parish is East Baton Rouge with a population of 440,171. Its population grew by 6.6 percent since 2000. The other parishes in the top five include Jefferson, with a population of 432,552 (decrease of 5.0 percent); Orleans, population of 343,829 (decrease of 29.1 percent); Caddo, population of 254,969 (increase of 1.1 percent); and St. Tammany, population of 233,740 (increase of 22.2 percent).

The redistricting file consists of five detailed tables: the first shows the population by race, including six single race groups and 57 multiple race groups (63 total race categories); the second shows the Hispanic or Latino population as well as the non-Hispanic or Latino population cross-tabulated by the 63 race categories. These tabulations are repeated in the third and fourth tables for the population 18 years and over and are for the resident population of the United States. The fifth table provides counts of housing units and their occupancy status.

These five detailed tables are available to the public online via FTP download http://www2.census.gov/census_2010/01-Redistricting_File--PL_94-171<http://www2.census.gov/census_2010/01-Redistricting_File--PL_94-171/> and will be available within 24 hours in the *NEW* American Fact Finder site at http://factfinder2.census.gov. (Special instructions for linking data downloaded from FactFinder with the Census Bureau's geographic products can be found at http://www.census.gov/rdo/tech_tips.)

