Bobby Jindal's Louisiana duck: Been there, Done that

He’s gone It’s time for us to admit the truth – Bobby Jindal is finished with Louisiana.

There is a rather sad plea for Bobby to do the right thing on Saturday’s Times Picayuneblog (Yes, that is what it is 4 days a week). See it here.

Face the facts, folks; Bobby is a “lame duck” in Louisiana.

Unlike our previous governors, Bobby is still very young, politically-ambitious and no longer has “skin in the game” in Louisiana.

To my knowledge Bobby doesn’t even own a home in Louisiana. He has lived rent-free in public housing for the last four years.

Seriously, does anyone think that when Jindal leaves office he is going to become a lobbyist in Louisiana? Become a professor at LSU? Work for some Louisiana think tank? Run for another office in Louisiana?

No, Bobby’s future is beyond the borders of Louisiana and he shows it everyday.

Focus on the leges



It’s time for those of us in Louisiana, including the media, to move on. We can no longer influence our governor. Our only hope lies in the lapdog leges.

Granted that is not much hope, but it is our only shot.

Beginning today, let’s all work together to remind the leges that few if any of them will be following Jindal to the “promised land.” Remind the leges that most likely they will be live amongst us for the rest of their political and working careers.

It’s time for the leges to determine what type of state in which they want to live, not what Bobby leaves us.

The leges must start focusing on Louisiana and not on Jindal. Otherwise, just like with the Pied Piper Jindal will lead our future, our children, away.

Let’s move on; Jindal has.

C.B.

Read C.B. Forgotston blog at Forgotston.com

