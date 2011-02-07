Green Bay Packers Bring Lombardi Home With Super Bowl Win vs. Steelers



This game was not a Super Bowl classic because there were too many dropped passes, turnovers and neither team wanted to make the game its own.



"We're going back to Titletown baby!" said Packers safety Nick Collins, who returned a first-half interception for a touchdown. "This is big. It's coming back home. The Vince Lombardi Trophy is coming home."



Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the MVP after passing for three touchdowns. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a 111.6 passer rating. Rodgers played like an All-Pro during the postseason.



After the game former Giants Super Bowl winning quarterback and now a television analyst Phil Simms said Rodgers was the best passer in the game. Hasn't he seen Drew Brees?



If the Steelers had won Super Bowel XLV, Rothlisberger would have been praised as a future Hall of Famer who had earned his third Super Bowl ring. But the Steelers lost and he took most of the blame.



"There's a lot of it," said the quarterback. "There's a lot of throws I'd like to have back. We turned the ball over, and a lot of that is my fault."



He had a mediocre game, completing 25 of 40 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.



With the Packers winning it means that first game of the 2011 regular season will be played at Lambeau Field on a Thursday night, televised by NBC. And there's one game on the Packers' docket that screams out for consideration: The Saints. The Packers are playing NFC South teams this season and a clash of the past two Super Bowl winners would be the best of the bunch.



Saints safety Darren Sharper, an ex-Packer, took Twitter after the game and wrote: "Congrats to title town, Green Bay."



It was widely presumed that Super XLV, the first title game played in Cowboys Stadium, would break the NFL single-game attendance record of 103,985. It didn't happen. The official attendance, including those who weren't actually inside Jerry's World, but watching the game on outdoor HD monitors, was 103,219.



With the Cowboys and 49ers at five Super Bowl wins and the Steelers at six and a strong nucleus of talent at Green Bay, the Packers v\could be getting to No. 5, No. 6 and maybe No. 7. The Packers are the second youngest team in the NFL.

by Ed Staton

Get your Saints/LSU jerseys at LouisianaSportsTalk.com

Check out the Bayoubuzz Calendar and Post Your Events

{phocagallery view=categories|imagecategories=1|imagecategoriessize=0}











