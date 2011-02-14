Announcing Jefferson Parish's Lawrence Chehardy's Columns On Bayoubuzz

Bayoubuzz Note: It is our great pleasure to announce that Lawrence Chehardy, the long-time Assessor of Jefferson Parish who has retired from public life will be contributing to Bayoubuzz.com as a columnist.

Below is the introductory column that Chehardy wrote on his blog LawrenceChehardy.com. With his permission, we are reposting it on Bayoubuzz as we believe it to be relevant to his future contributions to this site:

This web site is the culmination of something I have wanted to do for many years. During my years in public office I have often wanted to speak out on issues of the day. But because of my job as assessor I felt that making such comments outside of the scope and responsibilities of my office would not be appropriate. Now that I have retired from public office, I feel unrestrained and free to make such comments.

Like many people I too am frustrated by the inability of government, especially the federal government, to properly serve the public. Record deficits, high taxes, and political games have made the American people unhappy with the direction of their country. Democrats and Republicans don’t get along to the detriment of our country. The rise and influence of special interest groups has added to the frustrations expressed by the American people and the inability of Washington to represent the public, to do what is best for America, not what is best for a special interest group.

In my posts I will comment on timely news stories, and I hope that I am able to shed some light and another perspective on the political climate in America.

I am also hopeful that I will be invited to make public speaking engagements to discuss these issues. My hope is to share my thoughts, to learn your thoughts, and to make comments that enlighten the political discussion.

My goal is to post new comments every Monday. And sometimes more often. I hope you will return to my web site to see what is here. As time goes on, and if the site is successful, I hope to expand it with new features and additional posts.

About Lawrence Chehardy

For thirty-four years Lawrence Chehardy served as Assessor of Jefferson Parish and throughout his career has been a champion the maintenance of the Homestead Exemption. During his years as Assessor Lawrence Chehardy served as President, Vice-president, and Treasure of the Louisiana Assessors’ Association. He also served on numerous boards and committees of the association.

Chehardy has extensive knowledge of politics, political campaigning, and the political process. When it comes to political strategy and creating the campaign’s message, Lawrence is one of the best. Lawrence Chehardy has been instrumental in the election of numerous candidates through endorsements as well as campaign strategy. In many cases his endorsement turned the election in favor of those candidates.

In addition to his political commentary and public speaking engagements, Lawrence Chehardy is a founding member of the Chehardy, Sherman, Ellis, Murray, Recile, Griffith, Stakelum & Hayes Law Firm and serves as its managing partner.

