Governor Bobby JIndal: Louisiana's Nine Million Dollar Man

However, along with great fundraising and travel schedules, what has Governor Jindal actually accomplished for Louisiana? We are still stagnant with a largely poor and uneducated populace. Our roads are crumbling, our coast is eroding and our universities continue to fail our young people. The best and brightest continue to leave Louisiana in droves for better opportunities in other states.

Yesterday, the Governor released his latest fundraising totals and it shows he has been very busy over the last year. At the end of 2010, he had more than $9 million in his campaign war chest. This will allow Jindal to have whatever resources he needs in this year’s re-election campaign.

In 2007, he was elected as a conservative reformer. Unfortunately, he has been neither a conservative nor a reformer. He has not made the type of major structural changes that our state government desperately needs. In reality, he has been a caretaker, while he has been trying to position himself for national office.

He has written a book, which barely sold any copies, and appeared on dozens of national television shows, but to what purpose? While it is good for Louisiana to have an intelligent Governor who is not comprised or corrupt, it is not enough to have a Governor who stays out of prison. Our state needs much more from Governor Jindal. Unfortunately, he has not taken advantage of the tremendous opportunity he has been provided

The Governor of Louisiana is an extremely powerful politician, who controls the legislature and the major levers of state government. Jindal had an opportunity to finally move our state away from the corrupt Huey Long system of government that has crippled Louisiana for decades. Instead, he preferred to tinker around the edges; deal with symbolic issues; polish his national profile; and kick the proverbial can down the road.

Today, on my Ringside radio show (WGSO 990-AM, weekdays 7-11 a.m., www.WGSO.com) I received a call from Arthur of Kenner. He called in to complain that I was being too critical of Governor Bobby Jindal. He asked, "What do you want?"

Here was my response:

"I want leadership. We've got a $1.6 billion budget deficit. Where is the Governor's plan to address that? We've got a plan introduced by John Kennedy, but not the Governor. Where's the Governor's plan to actually reform the bloated state bureaucracy? I thought he was a conservative. What are his programs he has actually abolished? What are the savings that he has actually introduced? Why isn't the ethics reform plan applicable to his department?

Why does he give the impression of spending most of his time fundraising and going all over the country instead of addressing the problems that we elected him to address. He is our Governor, not the Governor of California. I know he has $9 million in the bank and does a lot of fundraising and is wanted by people across the country, but we have problems here.

I don't know if you saw the Census Arthur. We've lost another member of Congress. What major industries has the Governor brought in to LA? What major job programs has he introduced? Has he been able to bring any kind of big job producers here? Has he cut business taxes significantly? How about cutting taxes on us? We have an income tax, but Texas and Florida don't have one and maybe that's why they're drawing so many people to their states.

What has he done? I know he's not in jail, but neither was Kathleen Blanco. She was clean. I just think he's been a disappointment. Look at what Chris Christie is doing in New Jersey. That's what I want to see. I want to see someone who is going to shake it up Arthur and be very, very aggressive. He's not doing it in my view. He's been a failure. I'm sorry, maybe I have a high standard, but I haven't been impressed.”



Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

