Egypt’s First Foreign Affairs Crises Post Mubarak: Iran, Suez, Syria And Navy Ships?

"We received a request this afternoon for two Iranian warships to pass through the Suez Canal. We have not yet approved it," Hossam Zaki, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told the Wall Street Journal. The decision to permit passage to the ships will be made by the military which currently runs the country in the wake of President Hosni Mubarak's resignation last week, the reports said.
Israel has condemned Iran's plan to deploy warships to Syria as a "serious provocation."
