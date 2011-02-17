  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Egypt’s First Foreign Affairs Crises Post Mubarak: Iran, Suez, Syria And Navy Ships?
Thursday, 17 February 2011 16:04

Egypt’s First Foreign Affairs Crises Post Mubarak: Iran, Suez, Syria And Navy Ships?

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

What does Iran have in mind as it has reportedly requested two navy ships to pass through the Suez Canal?  Is this the first possible foreign policy crises for the new Egyption government since the fall of Hosni Mubarak?

According to Marketwatch, the Egyptian government has received a request from Iran to allow two of its navy ships to pass through the Suez Canal, according to media reports Thursday.

"We received a request this afternoon for two Iranian warships to pass through the Suez Canal. We have not yet approved it," Hossam Zaki, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told the Wall Street Journal. The decision to permit passage to the ships will be made by the military which currently runs the country in the wake of President Hosni Mubarak's resignation last week, the reports said.

 Israel has condemned Iran's plan to deploy warships to Syria as a "serious provocation."

Should Egypt allow Iran’s ships to pass through the Suez enroute to Syria?

Tell us below:

 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « New Orleans Federal Judge Feldman Tells Interior To Act Quickly On Drilling Teachers Prez: Gov. Jindal, Fund Louisiana Education Not Tax Breaks »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1