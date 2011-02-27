Hats Off To New Orleans Opera Women’s Guild’s Mad Hatter Masquerade

New Orleans area women are simply “mad” about the New Orleans’s Opera Women's Guild annual Mad Hatter luncheon and masquerade event. This year, the Patron party was held on February 20 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Stewart and the luncheon and masquerade were held on February 24 at the Astor Crowne Plaza. The masquerade featured a very competitive best hat contest, fashion show, and this year, the master of ceremonyies was " I am New Orleans, musician Vince Vance.

The President of the New Orleans’s Opera Women’s Guild is Jean Rice. Chairwomen were Valerie Killion and Michelle Schlafly.

Hats off to the guild for a lovely and festive affairs benefiting a wonderful cause.

Below are a short video and photos of the patron party and the luncheon:

by Althea and Stephen Sabludowsky, Publishers of Bayoubuzz.com

