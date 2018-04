Governor Bobby Jindal is visiting Rayne Louisiana--a town hit hard by a tornado that injured eleven, demolished homes and which took the life of Jalisa Granger who sacrificed her life when she protected her child from a tree crashing into her home.

Neighbors helped pull them out from the destroyed house but Granger had already died.

On Saturday Jindal called a State of Emergency due to the destructive weather throughout Louisiana.

Granger was 21 years old.

Rayne is in Southwest Louisiana.

1. 1,500 displaced from Rayne tornado damage

2. Tornado slams Louisiana town

3. Louisiana town cleans up after deadly tornado

4. Louisiana town cleans up after tornado

5. Cleanup work continues in Louisiana city after tornado