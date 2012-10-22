  • You are here:  
Monday, 22 October 2012

Foreign policy debate, who won, Romney or Obama?

foreign policy-international flagsNow that the fourth and final Presidential debate is history and Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have challenged one another on a foreign policy and to some extent economic development matters, who won the final Presidential debate?

 

The first segment was on the middle east, particularly Libya, Syria and Egypt.

The second segment focused upon the role the United States should play in the world.

The third segment focused upon China and the threat of that country.  

Take the poll and tell us who you think won the debate on foreign policy.

Thank you and share with your friends.

{jvotesystem poll=|36|}

{jvotesystem poll=|7|}

OBAMA, ROMNEY POLL NUMBERS, FOREIGN POLICY DEBATE, TERROR AND OOPS

 

ROMNEY'S PREP
OBAMA: MILITARY ISN'T 'BATTLESHIP'
OBAMA REJECTS ACCUSATION OF APOLOGIZING FOR US

 

              

