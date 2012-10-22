Chris Matthews, liberals spew hate and racism, not Romney backers

In the aftermath of a rather mellow presidential debate, Chris Matthews of MSNBC, President Obama’s most enthusiastic media supporter, unleashed another dose of unadulterated liberal hate. He claimed that Romney supporters are mainly fueled by racial animus of Obama.

According to Matthews, “I think they hate Obama. They want him out of the White House more than they want to destroy Al Qaeda. Their No. 1 enemy in the world right now, on the right, is their hatred, hatred for Obama. And we can go into that about the white working class in the South and looking at these numbers we're getting the last couple days about racial hatred in many cases … this isn't about being a better president, they want to get rid of this president.”

Of course such a notion is ridiculous and Matthews offered no concrete evidence for his outlandish allegations. This type of insulting commentary has been continually presented by liberals during the Obama term. It is a way that liberals use to discredit criticism of the President.

In fact, critics of Obama have plenty of reasons to oppose Obama other than race. Namely, his economic, foreign and social policies have been a total disaster. Most Americans are in worse shape today after four years of President Obama. So, there is an understandable desire to change course before the President can do more damage to this country.

While millions of informed Americans want change, liberals like Chris Matthews are totally invested in President Obama and will go to extreme measures like making racism charges to support another four years of his presidency.

In the liberal fantasy world, all conservatives oppose Obama because of his skin color. Yet, many of these same conservatives support African American Republican leaders like Congressman Allen West (R-FL) and Congressman Tim Scott (R-SC). Many of Obama’s harshest critics were members of the “Cain Train,” and supported African American businessman Herman Cain’s presidential candidacy. Such support is quite curious if these conservatives are somehow racists.

Many liberals like Attorney General Eric Holder like to paint the entire country as racists. Holder famously lectured his underlings at the Department of Justice that the United States is a “nation of cowards” on the race issue. In reality, the real coward is Holder. For example, he refused to prosecute club wielding members of the Black Panthers who were intimidating voters in Pennsylvania in the 2008 presidential election. Earlier this year, he refused to prosecute Black Panthers in Florida who issued a bounty on the head of George Zimmerman, accused of second degree murder in the death of Trayvon Martin. Most certainly, white racists would have been treated differently by Holder.

Of course there is still some racism in America, but it exists among all races, not just white conservatives. Overall, this country has made remarkable strides since the days of Jim Crow laws. As evidence there is the 2008 presidential election, in which a relatively unknown African American U.S. Senator was elected as the 44th President of the United States. Obama was not politically harmed by his race, rather he benefited from it. The media gave Barack Obama a free pass in that election, did not properly investigate his background and questionable associations. In effect, the media become a participant in his campaign, eventually becoming outright cheerleaders for his election.

In the 2008 presidential election, Barack Obama received 43% of the white vote, a higher percentage than previous Democratic presidential candidates, such as Al Gore in 2000 or John Kerry in 2004. Obviously, a country of racists would not have elected Obama in the first place. Today, many of his supporters have abandoned him, not due to his race, but because of his lousy record in office.

In the final two weeks of the campaign, liberals will use the racism charge, a tried and true tactic. They will try to foster white guilt, all in an effort to bolster the support level for Obama. Hopefully, Americans will not feel pressured to vote for Obama because of race for it should not be a factor in this election.

The referendum on Obama should be based on his performance in office, not his skin color. Regardless of his race, Americans who want four more years of Obama’s policies should vote for the President. Voters who want real change, need to vote for Romney, despite race baiting rhetoric from Chris Matthews.

It is 2012, time that America got past this kind of racist scare tactic, for we have too many important problems to address in this country.





