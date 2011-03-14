  • You are here:  
Cartoon: Offshore Group criticizes Obama on energy policy, drilling moratorium

The Offshore Marine Service Association has taken a direct shot in a cartoon video on Youtube.

The video questions his energy policy, his commitment to energy independence—particularly in light of the deepwater oil drilling moratorium imposed since the BP oil spill and the defacto moratorium that has resulted.

The video has been uploaded by the Association on March 14 right at a time when many in the US and the world is rethinking its focus upon nuclear energy after the reactor meltdowns and explosions in Japan.

 

 

 

